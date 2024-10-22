Kazakhstan Intends To Participate In Construction Of TAPI Gas Pipeline
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan has expressed interest in participating in the
construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI)
gas pipeline, Azernews reports.
According to the Vice Minister, negotiations are already
underway with the Turkmen side regarding the possible participation
of Kazakhstan in this infrastructure project.
The TAPI gas pipeline has a total length of 1,814 kilometers.
The route passes through the territories of four states:
Turkmenistan - 214 kilometers, Afghanistan - 774 kilometers,
Pakistan - 826 kilometers to the border with India.
The construction of the Turkmen section of the gas pipeline,
which began in December 2015, has been completed. Work on the
Afghan site began on February 23, 2018. The pipeline's capacity
will be up to 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.
The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at $ 10
billion.
