Pressure On North Korea“Not Strong Enough” - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If North Korea is able to engage in Russia's war against Ukraine, it means that the pressure exerted on the in Pyongyang is definitely not strong enough.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke of this in a address to the nation on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"It is clear that Pyongyang, just like Moscow, does not count people and does not value human lives. But all of us in the world are equally interested in ending the war, not prolonging it. That is why we must stop Russia and its allies together. If North Korea can intervene in the war in Europe, then the pressure on this regime is definitely not strong enough," he believes.

Separately, Zelensky noted that on Tuesday, he heard several reports from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the latest battlefield developments and short-term scenarios.

"In particular, we have information that two units of military personnel from North Korea are being trained – potentially even two brigades of 6,000 people each. And this is a challenge. But we know how to respond to this challenge. And it is important that our partners do not shy away from this challenge as well. All partners," Zelensky is convinced.

The president expressed gratitude to all nations and leaders who condemned North Korea joining the Russian war.

"If Russia is still able to expand and prolong this war, it means that everyone in the world who is still not helping to force Russia into peace is actually helping Putin to wage war. Aggressors must be stopped. We expect a firm, concrete response from the world. Hopefully, not only in words," stressed the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky thanked everyone who helps Ukraine, all Ukrainian soldiers, and everyone who works for Ukraine's cause.

As reported, referring to Ukraine's defense intelligence, several North Korean soldiers went AWOL in Kursk region before being detained by Russian law enforcers in the neighboring Briansk region.