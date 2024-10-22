Unopposed Win Would Be Best Gift For Priyanka: Wayanad Locals

(MENAFN- IANS) Wayanad, Oct 22 (IANS) The 75-year-old, Thressia, in Sultan Bathery town of Wayanad district in Kerala was thrilled as she got a surprise visitor on Tuesday night when the convoy of carrying Priyanka Gandhi came to a halt in front of her house.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi along with her mother Sonia Gandhi landed on a helicopter from Mysore at Sulthan Bathery.

Priyanka stopped on the roadside and spoke to a man. When she asked him about his profession.“I am an ex-serviceman,” he said.

Priyanka then asked him about his residence. He pointed to his house which was located 200 meters and in a few minutes Priyanka walked into the house stunning all.

“We are delighted and have no words to describe as Priyanka walked into our house. We are still to come to terms with this surprise. Our wish is that Priyanka should win unopposed. That will be the best gift we can give to her,” said Thressia who was seen hugging Priyanka several times while she was seated beside her.

The entire household and the neighbours then made a beeline to the home of Thressia.

Thressia soon turned the perfect host to the most unexpected guest and gave her sweets and then a rosary.

Thressia's daughter was all glee explaining the few minutes she spent with Priyanka.

“She has collected our mobile number and said she will be calling them. These moments for us will go down as the most unbelievable time as we have still not come to terms. She was just sitting on our sofa,” said her daughter.

Young grandson of Thressia said,“We were surprised as all of us have only seen her on TV. Priyanka is a very tall lady. She was asking each one of us about our profession. Her grace is personified. She has a pleasing personality,” said the grandson of Thressia.

Both Priyanka and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi are staying at a resort, where former Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi often used to stay when he used to visit his former constituency, which he retained in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, only to vacate it a few weeks later for Rae Bareli.

As promised by Rahul Gandhi, he has sent his sister who will be filing her nomination on Wednesday at the Wayanad Collectorate.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive on Wednesday and the entire Gandhi family will be present when Priyanka files her nomination for the November 13th polls, which is going to be her debut election and the Congress party is targetting a record-breaking five lakhs vote margin.