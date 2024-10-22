Onetrust Recognized As A Leader In Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OneTrust's Consent Management solution enables customers to use data and AI responsibly on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining helping organizations use data and AI responsibly , today announced that it has been recognized as a consent management leader

in the

Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving In a World Redefined By AI, Privacy and Data Gravity

executed and launched by Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company.

About Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report

With OneTrust and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, marketers can collect, use, and govern data responsibly

The third annual edition of Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report identifies the technologies, tools, and platforms used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers and advertisers can leverage the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to serve existing customers and convert valuable prospects. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from a pool of approximately 9,800 customers as of April 2024 and identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks to capitalize on AI. The extensive report highlights three core factors throughout the industry that mark a significant departure from the martech ecosystem highlighted in the inaugural report in 2022, creating a new normal where AI, data gravity, and privacy are intertwined.



The report offers details on how this paradigm shift is giving rise to new trends in the marketing landscape, from truly data-empowered marketers to innovative measurement techniques for marketing effectiveness. The categories include:

Marketing and Advertising Tools & Platforms



Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment & Hygiene

Identity & Onboarding

Customer Data Platforms

Marketing & Customer Engagement

Programmatic Solutions Measurement & Optimization

Data Tools & Platforms



Integration & Modeling

Consent Management Business Intelligence

The report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting AI Data Cloud Product Partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner technology providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"In a new age of innovation, we're witnessing a changing of the guard around AI and how marketers capitalize on this massive opportunity as the very shape of the marketing stack evolves, leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud to access and act on data directly where it resides," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "OneTrust emerged as a leader in the consent management category with joint customers leveraging their technologies to ensure that any team or system engaged in direct customer interactions is always executing with up-to-date consented data."

"We're proud that OneTrust, a global pioneer in consent and privacy, is a leader in Snowflake's 2025 Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Ojas Rege, SVP and General Manager at OneTrust. "In the age of AI innovation, marketing initiatives powered by first-party data are a top priority, but they require a privacy-centric approach to data activation. With OneTrust and the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, marketers can collect, use, and govern data responsibly to achieve the potential of the new marketing data stack."

How OneTrust and Snowflake Enable Responsible Use of Data and AI

OneTrust offers

the capabilities of the OneTrust Consent & Preferences

solution on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enabling joint customers to seamlessly respect customer consent, enforce data governance policies, and meet compliance obligations. As part of the solution, OneTrust Consent Management is a Snowflake Native App that connects customer consent policies directly to native data security controls available in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

The OneTrust Consent Management Native Application

is available for early access to select customers through OneTrust's private preview program, with general availability later this year. Please contact us here if you are interested in joining the program.

Resources



Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2025: How Leading Marketers Are Thriving in a World Redefined by AI, Privacy and Data Gravity Read the blog: What you need to know about first-party data

About OneTrust

OneTrust unlocks the full potential of data and AI, responsibly. Our platform enforces the secure handling of company data, empowering organizations to drive innovation responsibly while mitigating risks. With a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning data and AI security, privacy, governance, risk, ethics, and compliance, OneTrust enables seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to enable rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as the market leader in trust, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. For more information, visit .



