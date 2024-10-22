Steelhead Productions Named To Inc.'S Third Annual Power Partner Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative event agency recognized for second consecutive year, highlighting industry-leading client satisfaction.

- Anita Vohra

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Steelhead Productions , a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, proudly announces its inclusion in Inc. Business Media's third annual Power Partner Awards . This prestigious award honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping support companies empower growth. The list recognizes 359 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other business areas.

Steelhead Productions and the other 358 companies on the list received top marks from clients for helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of B2B.

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.“As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

"Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner for the second consecutive year is a true testament to Steelhead's ongoing commitment to innovation," says Sean Combs, CEO of Steelhead Productions. "We continuously push the boundaries of how we can support our clients and their brand-building efforts through trade shows and live events. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to solving the long-standing challenges in the industry, particularly in presenting fresh brand activations while improving sustainability."

Steelhead's inclusion in this year's Power Partner Awards is a testament to the glowing reviews and strong partnerships they've built with their clients. Two clients shared their experiences, highlighting why Steelhead Productions stands out in the exhibit and event management industry.

Monique De Luca, Marketing Manager at NRT Technology Corp., emphasizes Steelhead's exceptional attention to detail and innovative approach: "Steelhead is the BEST exhibit agency we have ever worked with. What Steelhead does that stands apart from other exhibit providers is they pre-build your booth in their warehouse with their crew a few weeks before your tradeshow. I thought nothing of it until we went to our first expo with them and realized this part of the process was a game-changer on the trade show floor!"

De Luca also praises the team's personalized service and quality of work: "The Steelhead team are incredible people. You'll have your core team members assigned to your company – Designers, Event Managers, Account Executives, and Site Supervisors. This makes life a lot easier because they get to know your style, what you like, how your business operates, and you build a personal relationship with each of them."

Anita Vohra, Vice President of Marketing at Securonix, echoes these sentiments, highlighting Steelhead's comprehensive approach: "Steelhead Productions stands out in the exhibit and event management industry due to its unparalleled commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. The creativity and quality of Steelhead Productions' exhibit designs are unmatched. They consistently deliver visually stunning and highly functional booths that captivate our audience and effectively convey our brand message."

Vohra further elaborates on Steelhead's customer-centric approach and innovative solutions: "The team at Steelhead Productions is dedicated to understanding our unique needs and goals. Their personalized approach and responsiveness make us feel valued as a client. They go above and beyond to accommodate our requests and provide solutions tailored to our specific requirements."

These testimonials highlight why Steelhead Productions has earned its place on the Inc. Power Partner Awards list for the second consecutive year. Their commitment to excellence, innovative designs, and strong client relationships continue to set them apart in the industry.

To view the complete list, go to:

The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.

About Inc. Business Media

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .



About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

