Fallcall Partners With Essence Smartcare To Bring Revolutionary Mobile Phone Connected Medical Alert Pendant To U.S.

TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FallCall Solutions , a leading innovator in app-based medical alert technology for Apple Watch, iPhone and Android, announced today the release of FallCall Pendant – a device that creates a new category of medical alert pendants in the United States. Through its partnership with global safety-tech provider and pendant creator, Essence Smartcare , FallCall Pendant differentiates itself from other medical alert pendants by connecting directly to a user's mobile phone and allows for remote triggering of help to 24/7 emergency monitoring through the FallCall Detect or FallCall Lite apps.“Approximately 40 percent of falls occur outside the home,” says Dr. Shea Gregg, a practicing trauma surgeon and President/Founder of FallCall Solutions.“Today, the older adult is more active and tech savvy than ever. With 92% of those over age 65 owning a smart phone, FallCall Pendant will be able to call for help through their nearby mobile phone wherever an individual may be. Through our partnership with Essence Smartcare, we aim to provide this new model of accessing emergency care to those who already own smartphones and are looking for world-class safety.”Essence Group's healthcare division, Smartcare, worked in partnership with FallCall Solutions to bring the FallCall Pendant to the United States.“This partnership is very much in-line with our mission to harness technology for the safety and wellbeing of all,” says Essence USA President Yaniv Amir.“At Essence USA we are constantly challenging the paradigm of healthcare with respect to the use of technology. We are proud to be a part of FallCall's solutions and excited for this expansion,” says Josh Locke, Vice President, Essence USA.Following a simple pairing process, FallCall Pendant acts like a remote control to its companion apps FallCall Detect and FallCall Lite. With its built-in, industry-recognized fall detection algorithm that will automatically trigger an emergency call when necessary or with a press of a button, FallCall Pendant will signal the FallCall app to send a help signal to both caregivers and a 24/7 concierge emergency monitoring center. The trained emergency medical dispatcher will reach out to the user and their preferred caregivers to confirm the emergency and will send help as indicated.“FallCall Solutions was founded on the vision of making safety more accessible, reliable and cost effective than ever. FallCall Pendant is yet another way to support those looking for a safety solution while living an active lifestyle.”Users can purchase both the sleek, jewelry-inspired FallCall Pendant and a monitoring subscription today from . Both FallCall Detect and FallCall Lite apps can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play.About FallCall SolutionsFallCall Solutions was established in 2015 and is a leading innovator in wearable/mobile safety solutions in the United States and Australia. With a goal of making safety accessible for all, FallCall creates automated and affordable medical alert applications that empower older adults to live independent, active lifestyles. FallCall Solutions is an AARP Agetech Collaborative portfolio startup. For more information, visit .About Essence SmartCareEssence is a global technology leader that for over a quarter of a century has been constantly closing the gap between our ever-growing need to care for what's important and the limited resources we have. Essence designs and creates the most innovative, cloud based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions for professionals and end-users in order to help them do one thing - enjoy more peace of mind. For more information, visit .FallCall and FallNet are trademarks of FallCall Solutions, LLC registered in the U.S. and other countries.Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC.

