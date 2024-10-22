When Madhuri Dixit Said ‘Humare Ghar Mai Cockroach Hogye Hai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit is one of the most beloved actresses on social media.

Her old videos frequently resurface online. Recently, an old of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl, showing her in a warm and candid conversation with her fans, is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Dixit is seen talking to a fan who happens to be a pest control professional. During their conversation, the starstruck fan took the opportunity to hand Madhuri his business card, offering his pest control services. Confidently, he shared his number and explained his work. Known for her down-to-earth nature, Madhuri gracefully handled the situation with her signature poise, thanking him for the offer. At one point in the video, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress can be heard telling a fan,“I am your friend.” The fan excitedly responded,“You look so sweet.” To this, Madhuri, with her trademark charm, replied, "I'm sure you look sweet too. Your voice is very sweet.” Later, she interacted with the pest control professional, who offered his number again, saying,“You can contact me if you need any pest control.”

With a playful smile, Madhuri responded, "Hum zarur aapko contact karenge. Ghar mein cockroach honge, ye hai.” (We will definitely contact you. There might be cockroaches in our house!) Madhuri Dixit has appeared in over 70 Hindi films and is the recipient of the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award. She shot to fame with her performance in the action drama 'Tezaab' and is best known for her roles in films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Saajan', 'Khalnayak', and 'Devdas.'

The actress will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.' The horror-comedy boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav. It marks the third installment in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, following the original 2007 film and its 2022 sequel. The film is set to release on November 1.