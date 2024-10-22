ES3TM Launches INGAGE Always-On Experience For DIRECTV PERKS Loyalty & Rewards Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- said Charlie Millar, President of ES3TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Electronic Systems Software Solutions Inc. (ES3) is proud to announce that it has licensed ES3's INGAGE Platform to power a unique experiential TV application experience designed to promote the DIRECTV PERKS loyalty and rewards program. The DIRECTV PERKS Program - INGAGE experience, is driven by ES3's unique experiential TV marketing platform. INGAGE provides the perfect experience to maximize user engagement and participation into the PERKS program, driving high conversion on the call-to-action (CTA) for DIRECTV customers to sign up to the free program and be rewarded for their loyalty.ES3's proprietary technology offers DIRECTV customers an interactive viewing platform to learn about the PERKS loyalty program while enjoying exclusive content and rewards.Features of the INGAGE Experience:- Immersive Experience: Users can learn about PERKS through interactive menu content including program overview, rewards highlights, and sweepstakes videos to generate excitement before signing up.- Interactive Games: Customers can play interactive games, using their DIRECTV remote, boosting engagement and driving interest in the PERKS program.- Promotions and Updates: The platform serves as a hub for customers to learn about new PERKS rewards and promotions, ensuring they are always informed of the latest offers for their loyalty.The INGAGE experience provides an "Always-On" destination from the DIRECTV program guide, where customers can explore the full range of benefits offered by the PERKS loyalty program. This experience fosters ongoing engagement, making it easier for customers to stay updated on new rewards and promotions while enjoying a fun, interactive experience – ultimately signing up to take advantage of the benefits the PERKS program has to offer."We're excited to partner with DIRECTV to deliver an innovative, immersive experience that not only entertains customers but also provides customer retention and loyalty," said Charlie Millar, President of ES3. "Our INGAGE platform is designed to transform how audiences interact with their TV, delivering an unforgettable experience that boosts customer engagement and satisfaction."The INGAGE "Always-On" experience for DIRECTV is now live and available to customers nationwide through their DIRECTV set-top box.About ES3TMES3 is the leader in interactive TV application experiences for TV. Over the past 22 years, ES3 has delivered leading interactive video products with top customers and brands through the most pivotal times in entertainment history. Over the years, ES3 has established customers relationships with Bell Canada, Bell Media, DIRECTV, AT&T, Comcast, Rogers, Microsoft, Intel, TiVo and many more.ES3 redefines the way brands connect with relevant audiences through immersive, experiential campaigns–driving discovery and conversion. ES3's one-of-a-kind interactive experiential ad marketing platform INGAGE, has been used by brands such as Game of Thrones, HBO, HBO Max, Discovery, Crave and more. ES3's fully programmed holiday events, such as Santa Tracker and Holiday Countdown are world renowned and are delivered to more than 27 million TV households in Canada and the US.ES3 connects businesses to relevant audiences and audiences to relevant brands through its Professional Services practice and its Subscription OnDemand programs. The company is one of the largest aggregators of subscription video on demand to pay television operators in the US and Canada, with over 18 catalogues and thousands of hours of exclusive content for distribution to pay tv under license.Be sure to visit to learn more.

