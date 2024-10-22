Titan Smart Introduces A New Range Of Fashion First Smartwatches With Premium Material And Contemporary Designs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, Karnataka, 22nd October 2024: Titan is transforming the smart wearable with the launch of the Crown Collection, a premium range of smartwatches that seamlessly blends and contemporary craftsmanship. Just in time for the festive and wedding season, this collection goes beyond tracking, elevating your style to match the occasion. The Crown Collection delivers a bold fusion of style and innovation, catering to those who demand the perfect blend of and high-tech functionality in their everyday lives.



The Crown Collection marks a significant milestone in Titan Smart\'s step towards premium smartwatches, offering a fusion of stainless steel built with contemporary designs and advanced technology. Perfect for any occasion, it offers both style and health insights. The collection is focused on bringing products that are thoughtfully designed to match for fashion and festive attire with daily work wear. For the female segment, the brand offers two significantly different products – Elixir and Valerie.



Elixir comes with diamond cut faceted glass design with ceramic infused bracelets starting at ₹13,995. Valerie has crystal studded design with 18mm mesh and an additional silicone strap, starting at ₹9,995. Both the smartwatches come with features like SOS calling, BP and skin temperature monitoring with superior AMOLED Display.



For the male segment, both the smartwatches focus on giving an in-depth understanding of the body vitals but is also a fashionable accessory complements any occasion be it work wear, special event or a traditional attire. Titan Maestro, starting at ₹13,995 with full stainless-steel construction gives a surgical grade metal bezel along with superior feature like 3D menu styles, customizable UI and Super AMOLED display. With an additional silicone strap and up to 10 days' battery life, it is truly designed for young Indian consumers. Titan Heritage is a true masterpiece representing the brand's 40 years of legacy with an unmatched balance of smart technology and full stainless-steel design, this timepiece exudes class. Starting at ₹11,995, the smartwatch comes with a crystal-clear AMOLED display, theme-based customizations, Dynamic UI experiences with integrated strap design for seamless look.



Seenivasan K, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Wearables - Titan Company Ltd., said, \"Today's consumers demand style that's premium and cutting-edge, blending the timelessness of metal with modern trends. With the launch of the Crown collection this festive season, Titan Smart is setting a new standard, crafting designs that truly matter. From the diamond-cut faceted glass and ceramic-infused bracelet for women to the top-tier stainless steel and advanced tech for men, every detail speaks of unmatched quality and innovation. The collection is a testament to our commitment to excellence and staying ahead of the curve.\"



The Titan Smart Crown collection will be available at Titan World, Shopper Stop, Lifestyle, and other authorized multi-brand retail outlets.



Experience the future of premium wearables this festive season, where tradition meets technology, only with Titan Smart's Crown Collection.



About Titan Smart Wearables:



Titan Smart Wearables is a pioneering force in the world of smartwatches, with a commitment to crafting smart wearables that redefine personal style and enhance well-being. Since 2016, Titan Smart has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology and fashion, setting new standards for a holistic lifestyle. As a leading Centre of excellence, Titan Smart has developed wearables that celebrate creativity and functionality, elevating one's style with cutting-edge technology while nurturing well-being. Whether it\'s the sleek sophistication of minimalist designs or the audacious allure of bold statements, the collection invites oneself to indulge in a realm where your personal style embodies impeccable taste and distinction. Titan Smart is dedicated to merging technology with personal expression, creating a new era of smart wearables for mindful living.

