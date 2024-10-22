Earthlink® Awarded Great Place To Work For Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top Internet Continues to Earn Accolades for Employee Satisfaction

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EarthLink, a leading internet service provider, today announced its recognition as a Great Place to WorkTM for the fifth consecutive year. The prestigious certification is based on extensive employee feedback surveys, highlighting EarthLink's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fifth-year running is a significant achievement that underscores our dedication to our employees," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink. "Our team is the backbone of our success, and their satisfaction and well-being are our top priorities. This continued recognition reflects our efforts to create an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to deliver outstanding service to our customers."

The 2024 Great Place to Work certification was granted based on employee surveys that demonstrate a strong sense of belonging and pride among EarthLink's workforces. According to the survey, 75% of EarthLink employees consider the company a great workplace, significantly surpassing the 57% average for U.S.-based companies.

Key insights from the latest employee survey include:



91% of employees feel welcomed when they join the company.

89% agree that employees are given significant responsibility.

88% believe

EarthLink facilities contribute to a positive working environment.

88% appreciate the celebration of special events and milestones. 86% feel they can take time off when necessary.

As a globally recognized authority on workplace culture and employee experience, the Great Place to Work's survey is a comprehensive tool that measures employee satisfaction and various facets of company culture. EarthLink's consistent high scores highlight the company's commitment to maintaining a supportive, inclusive, and empowering workplace environment.

"We are thrilled to receive this certification once again," said Scott Klinger, Chief People Officer at EarthLink. "Our focus has always been on building a high-performance workplace where everyone feels they can thrive. This recognition is a testament to our continuous efforts to listen to our employees and enhance their experience with us."

EarthLink's enduring recognition as a Great Place to WorkTM reflects its commitment to inclusivity, fairness, and empowerment, setting a benchmark for workplace excellence within the industry.

About EarthLink

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider delivering wired and wireless access to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. EarthLink delivers the right technology at the right price to create the right connection for customers. Consumers voted EarthLink the number one ISP in America in 2020 for three years running. An independent company headquartered in Atlanta, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work since 2020. To learn more, visit earthlink.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Klinger

Chief People Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE EarthLink

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED