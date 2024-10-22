PM Modi Lands In Russia's Kazan For BRICS Summit, Welcomed With 'Hare Krishna' Bhajan: WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra landed in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday. He will attend the 16th BRICS Summit, which Russia is hosting from October 22 to 24. "This summit is very important and the discussions will help make our planet a better place," PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi received a warm welcome from a group of people who chanted "Hare Krishna." A of the moment went was widely circulated on social on Tuesday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared the clip.

In the video, PM Modi could be seen listening to the Krishna Bhajan performed by the Russian nationals. PM Modi also greeted and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at Hotel Korston.

BRICS Summit in Russia

PM Modi said he departed from Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Puti to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. The Summit will be held between October 22 and October 24.

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries and invited leaders in Kazan. "I look forward to meeting other leaders from BRICS as well," PM Modi posted on X.

"Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues." It added,“The Summit will offer a valuable opportunity to assess the progress of initiatives launched by BRICS and to identify potential areas for future collaboration.”

This visit marks PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held a bilateral meeting with President Putin. He was also conferred with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle at the Kremlin in Moscow.

What is BRICS?

BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa . It started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg on the margins of G8 Outreach Summit in 2006.

The grouping was formalised during the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006. The first BRIC Summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009.

It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010. South Africa attended the 3rd BRICS Summit in Sanya in 2011.

A further expansion of BRICS took place in 2024 with five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. "The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good," PM Modi said.