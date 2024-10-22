BTG Pactual Set To Become Brazil’S Largest Hotel Portfolio Manager

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BTG Pactual, a prominent Brazilian bank, has made a significant move in the hospitality sector. The has received preliminary approval from Brazil's antitrust regulator to acquire 18 hotels from AccorInvest.



This deal, valued at R$1.7 billion ($303.57 million), marks a major expansion for BTG Pactual in the Brazilian hotel market.



The encompasses a portfolio of 18 properties, totaling 2,600 rooms. Two standout properties in this transaction are the Sofitel Ipanema and Fairmont, both located in Rio de Janeiro.



These iconic hotels account for 65% of the deal's value, highlighting their significance in the Brazilian hospitality landscape.



BTG Pactual's strategic move will significantly boost its presence in Brazil 's competitive hotel market. Upon completion of the deal, the bank's managed funds will control 54 hotels with approximately 5,000 rooms.







This expansion will make BTG Pactual the largest hotel portfolio manager in Brazil. The deal aligns with Accor's strategy to focus its real estate portfolio in Europe.

A Strategic Move in Brazil's Hospitality Market

Accor will continue to operate the hotels, ensuring consistent branding and management. This arrangement allows BTG Pactual to benefit from Accor's expertise in hotel operations.



Brazil's hotel industry has shown promising growth. The occupancy rate for corporate tourism hotels in São Paulo is around 65%.



In Rio de Janeiro, the average occupancy rate reached 71.11% in 2023, according to a survey by the Hotéis Rio association.



The preliminary approval from Brazil's antitrust regulator, Cade, starts a 15-day window for any challenges. If no issues arise, BTG Pactual 's managed funds will finalize the acquisition by the end of 2024.



This acquisition demonstrates BTG Pactual's confidence in Brazil's growing hospitality market. The bank's expansion strategy is backed by its $5.5 billion in real estate assets, signaling a strong commitment to the Brazilian hospitality industry.



The deal could potentially spur further industry consolidation and growth in Brazil's hotel sector. It may also set a precedent for similar expansions in emerging markets globally as investors seek opportunities in growing tourism and business travel sectors.

