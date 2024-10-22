Truepic Receives 2024 Power Partner Award From Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Truepic recognized as one of the leading U.S. B2B companies with a proven track record of helping businesses grow

San Diego, CA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , the enterprise solution for digital content authenticity, and Inc., the leading brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced that Truepic has been recognized as one of Inc.'s Power Partner Best B2B Providers in the Business Products and Services category.

Inc.'s Power Partner Awards highlight top-tier business providers that enable companies to focus on their core strengths and achieve success. The award recognizes companies dedicated to equipping small to medium-sized businesses with essential tools and resources needed to operate and expand their business. Inc. surveyed Truepic's current customers, asking how likely they were to recommend Truepic's products and services. Inc. combined those results with its own research to produce the list of winners.

Truepic works with businesses across a wide array of industries, including lending, banking, warranty administration, insurance, consumer product safety, and many others to verify digital media and mitigate AI-based fraud. Operating based on unauthenticated media significantly increases the risk of fraud, financial losses, and reputational damage, leaving organizations vulnerable to deception. Truepic Vision is an image fraud prevention solution that secures how businesses manage inspections, surveys, and audits through verified digital content. It uses patented Controlled Capture technology with anti-fraud tests to ensure the tamper-proof integrity of digital media, enabling businesses to improve efficiency and mitigate risk.

"We're honored to be recognized as an Inc. Power Partner," said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic. "Our team takes immense pride in empowering our partners to thrive in the evolving AI landscape. As the world shifts towards a 'distrust by default' mindset, Truepic's technology has become indispensable for any digital process. By unlocking transparency and authenticity in digital media, we're helping our partners achieve growth and results that were once out of reach."

“This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” said Mike Hofman, Inc.'s Editor in Chief.“As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company's transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic's technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

