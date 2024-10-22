South Asia Clean Energy Forum Unveils Initiatives To Accelerate Transition To Clean Energy

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) The South Asia Clean Forum, held from October 22-24 here, is convening leaders from across the region to tackle the mounting challenges posed by climate change.

South Asia, home to nearly a quarter of the world's population, faces escalating impacts of climate change, including extreme weather and surging energy needs in the wake of rising temperatures, energy demands, and the need for resilient infrastructure.

The South Asia Clean Energy Forum serves as a for collaborative solutions to meet these challenges, unlocking new economic opportunities and fostering regional cooperation.

The conclave was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural session, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, "The US government is deeply committed to supporting South Asia's clean energy transition, and today I am thrilled to see the launch of several key initiatives that will help propel this effort forward. South Asia has positioned itself as one of the most influential regions in devising creative solutions to its challenges. The new initiatives reaffirm the US commitment to partnering with countries in the region to address the urgent climate crisis through transformative action. By working together, we have an extraordinary chance to protect our planet, and our people, and build our prosperity for generations to come."

Heeralal Nagar, Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy, highlighted the significance of the forum, saying, "Given the rapid economic growth in South Asian countries, prioritising clean and renewable energy sources is the need of the hour. Collective efforts are essential to effectively combat the global challenges of climate change and ensure public access to renewable energy. I am confident that the discussions at the South Asian Clean Energy Forum will shape future energy policies. Through this platform, l invite guests from the US and other countries to invest in Rajasthan's energy sector."

Leaders from the US and South Asia announced three new initiatives designed to accelerate clean energy progress across the region: the US-South Asia Mayoral Platform on Clean Energy and Sustainable Cities, which empowers local leaders to lead municipal clean energy transitions; the US-India Low Carbon Comfort and Cooling Collective, aiming to mobilise $1 billion for super-efficient cooling technologies by 2030; and the Clean Energy Investment Facilitation Platform, designed to connect investors with clean energy companies and close the financing gap for clean energy projects.

These initiatives, supported by the US Agency for International Development through its South Asia Regional Energy Partnership, aim to advance the region's clean energy transition, promote sustainable economic growth, diversify clean energy supply chains, and reduce carbon emissions.

The South Asia Clean Energy Forum and new initiatives announced on Tuesday align with the US government's priorities to combat climate change and support sustainable economic growth in South Asia.

By facilitating innovation, cooperation, and investment, the US is partnering with South Asian countries and private sectors to pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future in the region.

The clean energy transition will not only reduce emissions but also improve energy security and create opportunities for economic empowerment, driving progress toward global climate goals.