Age Concern Hampshire Announce A Change In Leadership

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire announces a change in its leadership as their Chief Executive Officer announces that she is leaving her position. Helen Callen has been CEO since 2018 and has taken the organisation through some challenging times and is proud of the charity's achievements supporting older people across Hampshire.



"This decision was not made lightly, leading Age Concern Hampshire has been the greatest honour of my career," said Helen Callen. "I am proud of our achievements, particularly through the Pandemic, which would not be possible without the dedicated efforts of the charity's staff and volunteers, and I would like to thank them all"

However, whilst leaving her position, Helen is not leaving the charity and will be taking over as Chair of the Board. This voluntary role will allow her to support the new CEO ensuring a seamless transition whilst continuing her contribution to the charity.

The Board of Directors expressed their gratitude to Helen for all that she has done to ensure the organisation is sustainable, particularly in the challenging times during the pandemic. They are delighted that Helen has agreed to take on the role of Chair and to support the new CEO.

These changes start an exciting new chapter for Age Concern Hampshire, ensuring continuity and fresh leadership as the charity works to support older people in Hampshire.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire delivers support at their Care & Wellbeing Centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot Care Clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...