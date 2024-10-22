KFC Canada Names Ryan Koon As New President And General Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada has named Ryan Koon as the company's new President and General Manager. Koon joins from KFC U.S. and brings a 12-year history with the KFC family, having held leadership roles in planning and development. His expertise and commitment to innovation have driven outstanding results globally throughout his tenure with KFC. He will continue to build on the foundational work that former General Manager, Catherine Tan, developed in the Canadian market.

Ryan spearheaded the development of new and existing restaurant and asset design for KFC U.S. Under his leadership, KFC South Pacific achieved record-breaking growth in new unit openings. KFC Canada will leverage Ryan's extensive development experience and success to transform its Canadian presence by refreshing its retail footprint and expanding into urban cores, where young and new Canadians increasingly reside. This strategy includes updating its 642 existing restaurants and increasing its presence in high-density areas. In Quebec, KFC Canada will focus on revitalizing its current restaurants while targeting 100 new locations in the coming years. His expertise will be critical in executing this ambitious expansion plan.

"We are incredibly happy to have Ryan take on this new role as General Manager for Canada,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, KFC Canada.“Ryan's leadership style and his deep expertise and tenure with KFC and Yum! International, make him an ideal fit for the Canadian market. He brings a strategic mindset, and a collaborative spirit that will inspire our teams to reach new heights. I'm confident that under his leadership, we'll see continued success, growth, and innovation in Canada."

In his most recent role as Chief Financial and Development Officer of KFC South Pacific (SOPAC), Koon spearheaded efforts that led to record-breaking NNUG growth, while accelerating the company's transition to a 100% digital strategy. Under his guidance, the team significantly increased kiosk penetration, enhancing both customer experience and operational efficiency. His ability to lead with KFC's ethos – "smart, heart, and courage" – has earned him a strong reputation for navigating complex business challenges with ease.

“Canada is a dynamic market with incredible opportunities for growth, and I'm eager to contribute to the success of the business here,” said Ryan Koon, President and General Manager, KFC Canada.“I am excited to lead such a talented team and find ways to continue to enhance the consumer experience, engage with our customer in bold new ways and deliver on our brand promise of Finger Lickin' Good chicken.”

In his tenure at KFC and YUM! International, most recently, Koon has held the following positions: Global Capital & Financial Planning Director for Pizza Hut, Capital Planning & Sales Analysis Sr. Manager for Yum! International. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Studies from the University of Utah and an MBA from Westminster University.

