Prime Minister Sends Written Message To Foreign Minister Of Panama

Panama City: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has sent a written message to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama HE Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, pertaining to bilateral relations.

The message was handed over by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Panama Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Dehaimi, during his meeting with HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama.