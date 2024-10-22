Raveena Tandon Glows As She Flaunts Hourglass Body In Metallic Gown

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Raveena Tandon looked-every-inch glowing as she showcased her svelte body in a metallic asymmetrical gown.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of images of herself posing in the stunning outfit, in the hues of metallic ivory with embroidered sleeves. She completed her look with smokey eyes and bright lips. She completed her look with her hair neatly tied into a ponytail.

“Lookin for something ...,” she wrote as the caption.

Recently, Raveena shared a glimpse from her Karva Chauth celebrations. She shared an array of pictures in an Indian attire.

In the pictures, the actress could be seen dressed in a beige coloured Anarkali suit which she paired with a red dupatta.

She wrote in the caption,“Happy Karva Chauth to my husband! May you live till eternity. Always be fortunate."

"A lovely day to celebrate love and our families with our friends , and a winding up with a virtual fast breaking. #karwachauth2022 #karwachauth I fast and pray not only for an unseen god , but also for the living souls that make my life complete,with love and laughter, for their health and happiness forever. Hope you all had a great karwachauth and a greater year ahead”.

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004 in Rajasthan according to Punjabi Khatri and Sindhi traditions. The actress gave birth to her daughter Rasha, in March 2005. In July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

The actress, who is set to celebrate her birthday on October 26, was born to filmmaker Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon.

She made her debut with 'Patthar Ke Phool' (1991) which was a hit. In 1994, the actress starred in ten films with most of them turning out to be successful at the box-office. Four of the films were amongst the highest grossing productions of the year including 'Mohra', 'Dilwale', 'Aatish', and 'Laadla'.