Dubai Fitness Challenge Unveils Vibrant 30-Day Calendar Designed To Inspire The Community To Pursue An Active Lifestyle

Starting from 26 October, a dazzling array of events and activities across the city will promote goals in a fun way

This year's calendar features 3 fitness villages and 25 community hubs, with in-person classes and mega events at iconic Dubai locations highlighting the entire experience

Registrations now open for the key events: Dubai Ride presented by DP World, Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai, and Dubai Stand-Up Paddle presented by RTA

Dubai, UAE – 22 October 2024: The eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) will kick off on 26 October 2024 with a stunning array of fitness activities and experiences around the city designed to widen public participation and motivate more people to switch to an active lifestyle. Launched in 2017 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the hugely popular initiative showcases Dubai's sustained efforts to be recognised as the world's most active city.

The DFC seeks to inspire the community as one to aim for incremental fitness goals and a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of daily physical activity over a period of 30 days.

Starting Saturday, 26 October 2024, Dubai will transform into one sprawling gym hosting 30 action-packed days of fitness, fun and community activities and events to enable everyone to realise the 30x30 goals.

Running until Sunday, 24 November, DFC 2024 promises an unparalleled experience for everyone, regardless of age or ability. This year's programme features an expanded range of workout options at fitness villages and community hubs across the city, in-person classes combining classic fitness trends as well as the latest fads, and mega events at iconic Dubai locations to inspire and get people moving. As always, the Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, is among the major highlights this year too. Registrations are now open for this monumental event that turns Sheikh Zayed Road into a massive running track. Dubai Run participants can opt for a 10-km challenge or a more relaxed 5-km route catering to all fitness levels. The event marks the grand finale of the DFC.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: 'Dubai Fitness Challenge embodies our city's deep-rooted commitment to fostering a healthier, more vibrant community. It goes beyond the daily 30 minutes of exercise – it's about inspiring a lifelong pursuit of well-being. Each year, we turn Dubai into a vast fitness arena, where residents and visitors alike unite with energy and determination to reach new heights in their personal fitness journeys. This initiative encourages everyone – from individuals to families and entire communities – to break boundaries, discover new passions, and redefine what it means to live an active life. Our mission is to ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has access to opportunities that promote health, happiness, and a sense of accomplishment. We look forward to seeing this year's challenge set new milestones, bringing us closer to our goal of a healthier and more active Dubai.'

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: 'Since its inception in 2017, Dubai Fitness Challenge has impacted millions by encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle . Each edition, we see the incredible energy of Dubai come alive, with people from all walks of life uniting around a common goal: to make fitness and wellness an everyday priority. This year promises to be the most community-focused yet, with an even broader array of fitness experiences and events designed to bring families, friends, and colleagues together in a collective movement towards improved health and wellness. We can't wait to see the city come together once again to move, sweat, and inspire.'

Register now at and sign up for a month filled with fun, camaraderie, and shared experiences. Walking, jogging, cycling, yoga, or the gym, there are options aplenty for everyone, including those who are just starting out on their fitness journey. Thirty days of free and accessible fitness opportunities apart, those registering early stand a chance to win Emirates air tickets to bring two guests to Dubai for an unforgettable experience including hotel accommodation and participation in the iconic Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai .



Here is a look at everything on offer throughout this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Three Fitness villages

With an extensive lineup of experiences including sports, classes, events, and more, three 30 x 30 fitness villages at Kite Beach, Al Warqa'a Park, and Zabeel Park will be accessible to the public for free. These vibrant epicentres of sporting activity create a

lively atmosphere that encourages greater participation and fosters a sense of community.

Join the challenge at the DP World Kite Beach 30 x 30 Fitness Village , where fitness meets fun in one of Dubai's most vibrant destinations. Here, you'll find activities tailored to all fitness levels and ages, including an impressive sports lineup, fitness zones, and dedicated children's classes. Watch fitness inspiration come to life at the e& Main Stage while enjoying a wide variety of activities. From gymnastics, boxing, and MMA to exciting new additions, including beach volleyball and water sports, there's no shortage of ways for you to get active.

Additionally, with family-friendly zones, a wellness area, and the aqua park, Kite Beach provides the perfect backdrop for both fitness and fun. Open weekdays from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm for schools and 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm for the public, and from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekends, this fitness village is more than just a workout venue – it's your chance to connect, stay active, and achieve your own personal 30 x 30 goals.

Conveniently located in Zabeel Park, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village is your ultimate destination for an immersive experience that combines running and cycling. This space boasts a variety of fitness zones, including a new Cricket Zone, Running Club, Spinning Zone, 3 on 3 Basketball Court and a Kids' Fitness Zone. With plenty of opportunities for fitness, fun, and photo-worthy moments along the way, you can also join in on dance sessions and fitness classes held on the main stage. So, whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just starting your fitness journey, the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village invites you to come together in a celebration of health and community. Serving as the central hub from where participants can collect their bibs for the Dubai Ride and Dubai Run events, this fitness village is open Monday to Thursday from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, with bib collection available throughout, while on Fridays, it opens from midday to midnight, with bib collection starting at 4:00 pm. Saturdays will be just as action-packed, welcoming people from 8:00 am to midnight, while on Sundays it will be open from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm, with bib collection available throughout the day.

Set in the picturesque Al Warqa'a Park, the brand-new RTA Al Warqa'a Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village offers a fun and energising fitness experience for all ages and fitness levels. At the heart of the village is the Cycling Hub, featuring 75 bikes with on-site mechanics to ensure you have a smooth ride, while the new Running Club, along with dedicated zones for kids, ladies, and football lovers, adds variety and ensures that you can find your perfect activity. From supervised playgrounds for children to action-packed multi-sport zones with activities ranging from cycling and football to tennis and basketball, there's no shortage of ways for you to stay active and have fun. Open Sunday to Thursday from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and Friday to Saturday from 4:00 pm to 11:30 pm, it's the perfect place for you to get active, stay fit, and create lasting memories!

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA: A thrilling aquatic adventure at Hatta Dam

Paddle into a world of adventure at DFC's second Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, presented by RTA on Saturday, 2 November. Perfect for paddlers of all levels, this exciting event offers 45-minute sessions for adults and 30-minute sessions for families amidst the stunning scenery of the Hatta mountains. Additionally, if you're looking to dive deeper into the beauty of Hatta's crystal-clear waters and add another layer to your aquatic adventure, take advantage of the free one-hour kayaking sessions – new for this year and available on a first-come, first-served basis to all registered participants. A mass participation challenge will bring the stand up paddle community together, giving you the opportunity to team up with fellow paddlers for a spirited display of fitness, teamwork, and camaraderie. Register now at and check out what's happening in Hatta on the said weekend.

Dubai Ride presented by DP World: An unforgettable tour of Dubai's iconic landmarks



Gear up for the fifth edition of Dubai Ride, presented by DP World on Sunday, 10 November, offering you the chance to experience Dubai like never before, no matter your age or cycling ability. This year's event features routes for everyone; choose between the family-friendly 4-km route through Downtown Dubai or the challenging 12-km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road, with five different starting gates located at the Museum of the Future, Al Satwa, the Coca-Cola Arena, Business Bay, and the Lower Financial Centre. Each path offers you a unique perspective of the city's architectural marvels, from the soaring Burj Khalifa to the striking Museum of the Future and iconic Dubai Opera.

For an additional thrill, experienced riders over 21 years old can also try the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps from 5:00 am to 6:00 am on the 12-km route, offering a unique chance to experience the excitement of high-speed cycling on Sheikh Zayed Road. To join, all you need is to maintain an average speed of 30km/h, ride a bike capable of sustaining this pace, have peloton riding experience, and follow the instructions of the Dubai Ride Marshals.

Register now at and get ready for an unforgettable ride through the iconic streets of Dubai.

Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai: The world's largest free fun run

Registrations are now open for the thrilling sixth edition of Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, which will be staged along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, 24 November – the final weekend of DFC 2024.

Runners and joggers from all walks of life, abilities, and fitness levels are invited to challenge themselves to go the distance – choose between two distinct routes, both starting on Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future and featuring DJ zones and live musicians, creating a lively atmosphere that transforms the race into a full-scale celebration of fitness. Push your limits along the 10-km track past Dubai's most famous landmarks, concluding at the DIFC Gate Building near Emirates Towers. Alternatively, enjoy a relaxed 5-km jog or run with friends and family while taking in the sights of Downtown Dubai. This leisurely morning route concludes near Dubai Mall's Souk Al Bahar on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Whether you aim to break a personal record or simply soak in the festive atmosphere, Dubai Run promises an unforgettable weekend.

Participants can also pick up their bib from the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village. Register now at to bring your DFC journey to life.

25 community hubs: A healthier Dubai, one neighbourhood at a time

Prepare to explore exciting sporting opportunities right in your neighbourhood with 25 community hubs located throughout the city. These hubs are designed to offer daily free activities and workout sessions right at your doorstep, making it easy for the whole family to embrace a healthier and more active lifestyle. No matter where you are in the city, there's a community fitness hub close by, ready to motivate you on your fitness journey:



Athletic Caravan Initiative

Fitness Hub

Aqua Fishing Academy

Fitness Hub

Bluewaters Fitness Hub

City Walk Fitness Hub

Danube Sport World Fitness Hub

Dubai Design District Fitness Hub

Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub

Dubai Media City Fitness Hub

Expo City Dubai Fitness Hub

Gate Avenue Fitness Hub

Global Village Fitness Hub

Golf is Good Fitness Hub

Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub

JLT Fitness Hub

P&O Marinas Fitness Hub

Ripe Market Fitness Hub

Sustainable City Fitness Hub

The Beach, JBR

Fitness Hub

Tilal Al Ghaf Fitness Hub

Town Square Fitness Hubs

Wasl Green Park Fitness Hub

Wasl One Fitness Hub

Wasl Port Views Fitness Hub

Wasl Village Fitness Hub Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub

Must-have health apps to boost the DFC experience

To support the month-long celebration of fitness and wellness, a variety of health and fitness apps will offer special packages and activities to keep participants motivated and on track to achieve their 30x30 goals. From personal training to corporate challenges, find the perfect wellness app for your DFC journey, including Whoop, Technogym App, Alo Moves, ASICS Runkeeper, BetterMe, CoreDirection, Fitze, Garmin Fitness Festival, Happier, HUAWEI Health App, LVL Wellbeing, Reebok Fitness, STEPPI, The Body Coach App by Joe Wicks,VIWELL, Wellbees and Your Fitness Coach.

Global brands amplifying DFC

An array of global brands will also be supporting DFC and hosting specific activations, including: adidas, Anta, Asics, Gymshark, lululemon, new balance, Nike, Puma, Real Madrid and Skechers.

Action packed month of events and activities across the city

If three 30-day fitness villages, 25 community hubs and multiple mega mass participation events weren't enough, there will also be an action-packed calendar of events taking place throughout the month. This includes Dubai Active at Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City from 25 to 27 October, showcasing the latest trends and competitions. Here, you'll also have the chance to work out with celebrity trainers Kayla Itsines and Leana Deeb. The Plus500 City Half Marathon will also be held on 27 October, starting at the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre and offering scenic routes through Downtown Dubai.

For those looking to make a difference, the Cancer Awareness Cycle, Walk or Both event on 26 October at DXBike in Meydan Street will allow participants to raise awareness for cancer while making the most of health screenings, entertainment, and family-friendly activities at the Wellness Village.

For those keen on new sporting challenges, the Dubai Padel Cup will take place at venues across the city throughout DFC from 26 October. This adrenaline-fuelled spectacle will see eight community-driven tournaments aimed at engaging players of all skill levels in the spirit of sports and healthy competition. You can witness exhibition matches – and most importantly, join in the tournaments where padel players from all over UAE will compete, connect and socialise. The meet will follow a knockout format where winners will move on to the next round until the finals.

The Women's Run 2024 on 3 November in Al Forsan Park, Expo City Dubai, will celebrate female empowerment with a vibrant, ladies-only race that brings participants from around the globe together. Additionally, don't miss the Dubai Premier Padel P1 , taking place from 3 to 10 November at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. This prestigious event will feature 320 elite players competing for a staggering AED1.8 million prize pool, ensuring a week full of thrilling matches and off-court entertainment.

For baseball fans, the Arab Classic will run from 7 to 10 November, bringing together nine nations in a thrilling competition at Dubai's premier venues, while Aura Tri-In-The-Sky on 9 November will offer a unique challenge at the world's highest infinity pool. Golf lovers should save the date for the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates from 14 to 17 November, where the top 50 golfers will compete for the season's title, or if it is high-intensity workouts you're looking for, the Turf Games Dubai City Series will take place on 15 to 16 November.

On the same weekend you can also catch the Dubai T100 Triathlon , taking place from 15 to 17 November. This ultimate athletic challenge features a 2-km swim, an 80-km desert bike ride, and an 18-km run through the city. Additionally, a shorter T100 Sprint on 15 November offers residents the chance to take part, with participants enjoying a 0.75-km swim, a 20-km bike ride, and a 5-km run along Dubai's closed roads. Participants can also join the lively Music Run on 16 November as part of the T100 Triathlon weekend.

Sports enthusiasts can catch the Dubai Basketball Club take on KRKA, one of the prominent basketball clubs in Slovenia, at the Coca-Cola Arena on 17 November, marking a significant moment for Dubai's international sports franchise debut.

On 23 to 24 November, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix will dazzle spectators as the world's top athletes race high-tech F50 catamarans against the stunning backdrop of Dubai's skyline.

In support of local initiatives, participate in the Sparkle Race on 15 November, benefiting projects in Malawi, or join the Emirates NBD Unity Run on 17 November, promoting inclusivity with a fun walk and timed runs for all abilities. Perfect for all abilities and ages, get in gear for the Community Run at Ripe Market – a series of races that will be held every few weeks from 17 November. After the competition, you can peruse the stalls of various homegrown brands, or settle down for a cup of coffee and breakfast at the weekend bazaar.

Shaping the future: The business of sports

From groundbreaking biohacking techniques to the future of fitness, sports medicine advancements, and sustainability initiatives, this edition of DFC sees an unprecedented number of local, regional, and international organisations choosing to host their sports and fitness-related events during the challenge. Bringing together global leaders to address the most pressing issues and opportunities in the world of sports, these include the FIMS World Congress of Sports Medicine from 24-27 October at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Middle East Fitness Business CEO Forum on 25 October at Expo City, the Dubai Sustainability in Sport Conference on 6 November at Sustainable City, the Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit on 23 to 24 November at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and the Sport Impact Summit on 4 to 5 December at Atlantis The Palm.

Thousands of free classes, events and retail offers citywide



Throughout DFC, you will also have access to thousands of diverse fitness classes, events, and activities, as well as offers across retail outlets, fitness and wellness centres, gyms, hotels and leisure attractions across the 30 days to enhance your fitness journey.

The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of the community this year include organisers Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, The Brain and Performance Centre - A DP World Company, Citi Mastercard, Decathlon, Dubizzle, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD, e&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, talabat, Wasl, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach, Emaar and Hatta Kayak; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emarat and Supercare Pharmacy; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education, Event Security Committee and Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

For more information and to join the challenge, visit

. Also, don't forget to #ShareYour30 on social media to motivate and inspire others to get involved.