Zionist Warplanes Bombed Hezbollah Financial Institution In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Oct 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Zionist warplanes, on Sunday evening, began bombing branches of Al Qard Al Hassan, a institution affiliated with Hezbollah, al-Jadeed local TV reported.

The TV channel confirmed that the branch of the financial institution in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs had been attacked, with no immediate casualties reported yet.

The military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, threatened earlier in the day that the was preparing to launch on multiple sites in Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, to target buildings linked to Hezbollah's financial network.

“We will strike a large number of targets soon,” Hagari told a press briefing, saying more additional targets would be attacked overnight.

He added that, the attacks are part of a raid on organisations involved in dealing with funds transferred by Iran to Hezbollah to support its activities.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Israeli regime military claimed that, it bombed“infrastructure belonging to the Al Qard Al Hassan Association” in an attempt to cut off Hezbollah's financial sources, warning residents to stay“at least 500 metres” away from Al Qard Al Hassan.

The financial organisation operates primarily in Lebanon, with its headquarters located in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has been launching intensive airstrikes on Lebanon, particularly Beirut's southern suburbs, in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-XINHUA

