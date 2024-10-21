Philippine Airlines And The New Terminal One Embark On Partnership For Service At JFK Airport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MANILA, Philippines and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Philippine and The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport have announced a partnership for the airline to operate out of the new world-class terminal, transforming the experience for Philippine Airlines customers traveling to New York City.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Authority of

New York

and

New Jersey's

$19 billion

transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Philippine Airlines operates to Manila from JFK Airport with thrice-weekly flights on Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering convenient nonstop service from New York – home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the United States. Currently operating at the existing Terminal 1 at JFK Airport, Philippine Airlines will transition its operations to the New Terminal One and unveil an elevated customer experience for its passengers traveling to and from the Big Apple.

Offering state-of-the-art technology and a world-class dining and retail experience with a sense of place unique to New York, the New Terminal One will be the nation's new front door at JFK Airport, which has long welcomed the most international passengers to the United States. With today's announcement, Philippine Airlines becomes the first South-east Asian airline to commit to operations at the New Terminal One, strengthening the terminal's growing global network.

"We are delighted to welcome Philippine Airlines to our growing family of airlines at the New Terminal One," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One at JFK. "Our teams share a strong commitment to customer service, and we look forward to working together to elevate the curb-to-gate experience for Philippine Airlines customers flying to and from New York."

"This partnership with the New Terminal One marks a pivotal moment for Philippine Airlines. This alliance allows us to enhance our service and elevate the travel experience for our passengers. We stay committed to creating a seamless and memorable journey, reflecting our dedication to excellence in every flight," PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley K. Ng said.

With today's announcement, Philippine Airlines becomes the 10th airline to partner with the New Terminal One. Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS and Neos have also committed to operating at the New Terminal One, in addition to Air China which is collaborating with the terminal on elevating the travel experience for Chinese customers visiting New York.

Scheduled to open in phases from 2026, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK Airport when complete, offering 2.6 million square feet of space over a footprint that will include the existing Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious participation goals of 30% for minority and women-owned enterprises, 10% for local business enterprises and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit

About Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the Philippines' flag carrier and only full-service network airline, as well as the first commercial airline in Asia. PAL's fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft operate scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 32 destinations in the Philippines and 36 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. Known for its hallmark heartwarming and gracious Filipino service, PAL also supports the global economy through air cargo and charter services, while serving the travel needs of overseas Filipinos as well as businesspeople, tourists and families from all over the world.

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK

