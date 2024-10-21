Cox Communications Launches Xumo Stream Box: A Next-Level Voice-Activated Streaming Device For Internet Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xumo Stream Box makes streaming easy, simplifying content discovery with voice search and a personalized, content-first user experience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cox Communications today announced the launch of Xumo Stream Box, a 4K streaming device that brings together the best of live TV and streaming into one simple, intuitive experience. The device is now available to Cox Internet customers nationwide at a competitive, one-time price point.Why it mattersResearch studies show consumers get frustrated and overwhelmed by the sheer volume of content available to them..Consumers are managing all their streaming services themselves..Finding something to watch can feel like a chore.With the launch of Xumo Stream Box, Cox Communications is removing these obstacles for its Internet customers, offering them a device that makes finding and watching the content they love easy. Powered by Comcast's newest entertainment experience, Entertainment OS, Xumo Stream Box enables Cox customers to:Watch more, search less.Customers can search for a show or movie by saying its name into the included voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will search across available apps and services to find it.. Xumo Stream Box uses both AI-driven personalization and a team of editors to surface content recommendations within the experience, helping customers find something to watch without having to jump in and out of apps.Enjoy all the best apps, with more ways to personalize than ever.Xumo Stream Box comes preloaded with hundreds of streaming apps, including live streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo, as well as top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Max, Peacock and hundreds more. They can simply say the name of the streaming service into the voice remote, and Xumo Stream Box will find and launch it..With“My List,” Cox customers can build personalized viewing lists for every member of the family. With just one click, customers can add any show or movie available on Xumo Stream Box to a specific list, giving them a quick way to find what to watch next.Get more from their streaming experience.The built-in channel guide makes browsing through Xumo Play's 350+ free live channels - spanning live local and national news, movies, sports, reality shows, crime TV, kids programming and more – a seamless part of the experience..By saying“free” into the voice remote, customers will find thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows from apps like Tubi, Pluto TV, and Xumo Play.With the launch of Xumo Stream Box, Cox continues to evolve its entertainment portfolio to meet the changing needs of its customers. Xumo Stream Box joins Contour as the latest device to leverage Comcast's award-winning entertainment and voice technology, bringing the same seamless search and content discovery its TV customers enjoy to its broadband customers.“We designed Xumo Stream Box to take the complexity out of streaming and get customers to the programs they love faster, while also making it easier for them to discover something new to watch,” said Michael Gatzke, Senior Vice President, Affiliate Development, Xumo.“Cox joins Xfinity, Spectrum and Mediacom as the fourth U.S.-based operator to offer Xumo Stream Box to its customers, capping off a great year of growth and momentum for our streaming devices.”Xumo Stream Box is the latest example of Cox meeting its customers' evolving needs – now with a flexible entertainment solution that pairs with Cox Internet. Cox has invested nearly $12B in network upgrades over the past 10 years to deliver some of the most powerful communications and entertainment services and will continue making multibillion-dollar annual infrastructure investments over the next several years. The company also recently launched Cox Mobile to provide flexible, affordable options to address customers' connectivity needs outside the home.About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.About XumoXumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company consists of three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.Powered by Comcast's global entertainment platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

