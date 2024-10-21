Amir, Italian PM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, De-Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Giorgia Meloni, the Prime of the Italian Republic, held an official session of talks at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome on Monday.

At the beginning of the session, the Italian Prime Minister welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, hoping that His Highness' visit would contribute to strengthening and developing relations between the two countries and advancing them in various fields.

For his part, His Highness the Amir thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception, expressing his aspiration to develop and strengthen the strong relations between the two countries in various fields, for the good and interest of the two friendly countries.

During the session, the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed, especially in the fields of economy, investment, energy and defense, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international issues and developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, and the need to intensify efforts to reduce escalation in the Middle East and reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, HE the Head of the State Security Service Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, and a number of senior officials and members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness.

From the Italian side, it was attended by Gilberto Frattini, Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gaetano Caputi, Chief of the Prime Minister's Office, Fabrizio Saggio, Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Franco Federici, Military Advisor to the Prime Minister, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness the Amir and the Italian Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting before the talks, during which they reviewed views on a number of regional and international issues.

The Italian Prime Minister hosted a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Amir and the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness.

MENAFN21102024000067011011ID1108803339