Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Surges To 2,483

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 2,483 dead and 11,628 injured.

In a statement on Monday, the Lebanese of said that the casualty figure on Sunday, October 20, reached 19 fatalities and 98 of whom 13 fatalities and 36 injured in southern Lebanon, 6 fatalities and 52 injured in Nabatieh, 9 wounded in Beqaa Governorate, and one injured in Mount Lebanon.

An Israeli drone hovers over the Lebanese capital Beirut on October 21, 2024.(Photo by Joseph Eid / AFP)

Since October 2023, Lebanon has been under attack, but in the recent days, Israel stepped up an unprecedented pace of airstrikes and artillery shelling to target Beirut, which resulted in killing and injuring thousands of Lebanese people, in addition to forcing over million to flee their homes.

