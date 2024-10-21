Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call
Date
10/21/2024 11:45:52 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 prior to the market open on Monday, October 28, 2024. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 3610756. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, November 5, 2024 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 3610756.
| Contacts:
|
| Donavon P. Ternes
President and
Chief Executive Officer
(951) 686-6060
|
| TamHao B. Nguyen
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
(951) 686-6060
|
|
|
|
|
