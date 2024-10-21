Food Lion Recalls Three Varieties Of Food Lion Frozen Waffles

Food Lion Blueberry Waffles

12.3 ounce

UPC 03582609144

Food Lion Buttermilk Waffles

12.3 ounce

UPC 03582609146

Food Lion Homestyle Waffles

12.3 ounce

UPC 03582609145

Customers may have purchased these products on Friday, Oct. 18.

Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return it to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's“Double Your Money Back Guarantee.”

About Food Lion

