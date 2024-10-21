Amir, President Of Italy Hold Official Talks Session

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rome, Italy: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an official session of talks with President of the friendly Italian Republic HE Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in the capital Rome today.

At the beginning of the session, HE the President welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, looking forward to working together with to advance them to broader levels in various fields.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his appreciation to HE the President for the warm reception during this visit, stressing that it is an opportunity to discuss with His Excellency issues of common interest, and ways to support and strengthen the strong relations between the two countries in various fields.

During the session, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries were discussed, and ways to support and develop them in various fields.

Views were also exchanged on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The session was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the State Security Service HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, and a number of senior officials and members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the Italian side, it was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HE Edmondo Cirielli, Advisor to the President and Secretary-General of the Presidential Palace HE Dr. Ugo Zampetti, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir and HE the Italian President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed overall cooperation relations between the two countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

An official reception ceremony was held for HH the Amir earlier upon his arrival at the Quirinale Presidential Palace.