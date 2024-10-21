Russians Execute Another Two Captured Ukrainian Soldiers Near Selydove, Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prosecutor General's Office has launched a pre-trial probe into the shooting of the two captured from the of Ukraine by the Russian military near Selydove, Donetsk region.

This was announced by the PGO press service, Ukrinform reports.

According to the available data, on October 18, 2024, at 14:38, Russian military servicemen captured two Ukrainian servicemen in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

Russian soldiers who were storming a forest strip near the town of Selydove put unarmed prisoners of war face down on the ground, holding them down in this position with their feet. They eventually shot them at close range using automatic rifles.

EU condemns Russia'sof Ukrainian POWs

The PGO emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a grave international crime.

The pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder is being run by Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets , Ukraine is aware of more than a hundred cases of the Russian forces executing Ukrainian soldiers after those surrendered as POWs.