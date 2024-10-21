'Clean Energy Is The Need Of The Hour': PM Modi Highlights India's Clean Energy Initiatives

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) In a significant reaffirmation of India's dedication to clean energy, Prime Narendra Modi underscored the nation's major and crucial achievements in this direction. In his post on X, the Prime Minister stressed the need for sustainable practices globally in present circumstances.

Reposting Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's insights on this, PM Modi in his X post highlighted the substantial and transformative effect of India's clean initiatives over the last ten years.

PM Modi wrote in a post on X: "Clean energy is the need of the hour. Our commitment to a better tomorrow is paramount and is reflected in our work."

Union Minister Hardeep Puri's post on X marked the achievements in this field under PM Modi's leadership from 2014 to 2024. He described these efforts as crucial to fueling progress and significantly improving lives across the country.

Key highlights of what the Union Minister shared via his X post are as follows:

Savings of foreign exchange: India has saved Rs 1,06,072 crore in foreign exchange. This is attributable to enhancing domestic energy production and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Cut-down in carbon emissions: India has successfully cut down 544 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of CO2 emissions. This has been a significant step towards combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

Substitution of crude oil: By substituting 181 lakh MT of crude oil, India is actively reducing its carbon footprint and shifting towards more renewable energy sources.

Transforming farmers' role: The government's focus on ethanol blending has financially benefited farmers. An amount of Rs 90,059 crore was paid to farmers. This move has transformed the roles of farmers, turning "Annadatas" (providers of food) into "Urjadatas" (providers of energy). This highlights the integration of agriculture into the energy sector.

LPG access: The PM Ujjwala Yojana has played a pivotal role in improving energy access for millions. Over 10.33 crore households have received free LPG connections, significantly enhancing the quality of life by providing cleaner cooking fuel and reducing health risks associated with traditional biomass cooking methods.