Frontier Waste Solutions Expands With Four New Municipal Partnerships

Frontier Waste Solutions ("Frontier") proudly announces its selection as the exclusive provider of solid waste and recycling services for the cities of McKinney, Balcones Heights, Fair Oaks Ranch, and Tomball. With operations commencing on October 1, Frontier has added 57 new collection routes, now serving an additional 68,000 homes and 2,500 businesses across these communities.

As a leader in the waste management industry, Frontier is recognized for its unwavering commitment to delivering value and community-focused service. Operating across North, Central, South, Greater Houston, and Coastal Bend regions of Texas, Frontier continues to expand its reach while setting the standard for superior service and operational excellence. These new municipal partnerships not only underscore Frontier's role as a preferred choice for communities throughout Texas but also reflect its established culture of "delivering on what we say"- ensuring every community receives hands-on, high-quality waste and collection service.

The launch in McKinney, covering over 60,000 homes and 1,700 businesses, represents the largest service transition in Frontier's history - and the biggest such transition in Texas. Frontier secured this significant contract through a rigorous RFP process in 2023, reflecting the city's confidence in the company's proven capabilities and customer-centered approach. Since launch, the McKinney community has responded with resounding appreciation of the work Frontier has done to deliver a seamless transition and provide superior service quality.



"We are thrilled to embark on these new partnerships, and our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition for every household and business we serve," stated John Gustafson, CEO of Frontier. "We appreciate the trust our new partners have placed in us, and we're committed to delivering the outstanding customer service that sets Frontier apart in the industry."

These new municipal partnerships align with Frontier's unparalleled growth strategy, focused on expanding its geographic footprint and enhancing service offerings. Following this expansion, the Frontier team now includes over 800 dedicated employees and manages more than 450 routes across Texas. The company has also bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Mark Chappen as the new Area Vice President for Central Texas and Pedro Garcia as Director of Post Collection. Both leaders bring extensive industry experience and will be instrumental in driving Frontier's mission of providing exceptional, hands-on service and deepening its involvement in the communities it serves.

Frontier Waste Solutions is the premier, Texas-based provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services, dedicated to delivering exceptional value to communities across North, Central, South, Greater Houston, and the Coastal Bend regions. With a focus on community involvement and an established track record of delivering on our word, Frontier provides a comprehensive range of services, including weekly residential, commercial, and industrial waste and recycling collection, bulk item and brush removal, post-collection recycling and disposal processing, dumpster rentals, and municipal contract services. The organization runs 21 operating locations including hauling and collection operations, transfer stations, and landfills.

Founded in 2017 with the combination of multiple strategic platform acquisitions, Frontier has quickly established a standard of service excellence that sets it apart in the industry. Guided by founder and CEO John Gustafson, a respected leader with over 30 years of experience in waste management, Frontier has accelerated its growth across Texas by consistently delivering value through excellent customer service, safe and efficient operations, best-in-class technology, and community involvement. Today, Frontier is proud to partner with over 60 municipalities, operating more than 450 routes, and employing over 800 individuals-all dedicated to providing superior service that enhances the communities they serve.

