Oneamerica Financial® Launches Asset Care® 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial® is proud to announce the launch of Asset Care® 2024 (Asset Care), an enhanced product that can help enable clients to cover long-term care (LTC) expenses if they need it - or leave a legacy to their loved ones if they don't. Solutions delivered with flexibility and care, Asset Care provides several benefits that consumers value in today's with competitive pricing, inflation protection and support for informal caregivers. This enhanced product is another way OneAmerica Financial delivers with care.

"The launch of our new Asset Care is about far more than just a new product," said Dennis Martin , president, Individual Life and Financial Services. "It recognizes the growing need for informal care with a solution to help take care of those who provide that care, by offering an innovative benefit to support caregivers at home."

Driven by market research, the enhanced long-term care protection options available with Asset Care include:



Added and enhanced benefits to support informal caregiving, independent providers and in-home care.

Expanded inflation protection options to help safeguard against rising costs of long-term care over time.

Simplified benefit period options to make sales and benefits access easier. Improved value through enhanced pricing for many clients.

OneAmerica Financial released the results of a survey taken amongst consumers who have researched or purchased Long-Term Care insurance. The survey illuminated a lack of consumer confidence in their current plans and the cost of an LTC plan being a barrier to purchasing. With some of the new additions in Asset Care 2024, consumers can feel confident their LTC protection will be a wise choice with a fixed price that provides peace of mind as consumers get older.

OneAmerica Financial team, including our Care Benefit Concierge teams, are here to help every step of the way," said Jeff Levin , vice president, Care Solutions. "We're here to provide support, empathy and strategies to help ease burdens so families can focus on what matters most - the people they love."

Seeing parents need LTC is a catalyst for people to purchase a plan of their own, according to our survey. As Baby Boomers continue to age, there will be a spike in people aged 40-59 who become caregivers for their parents and want to purchase their own LTC plan. With Asset Care 2024, OneAmerica Financial will be able to assist consumers no matter what stage of life they are in.

OneAmerica Financial® is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.

