RTX's Collins Aerospace Delivers First Upgraded Venuetm Cabin Management Systems With Smart Monitors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A new user interface and 4K smart monitors improve system performance, simplify operations and enhance inflight entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, announced the first deliveries of its new VenueTM cabin management system (CMS). The upgraded Venue is equipped with Collins' all new smart monitors and upgraded graphical user interface (GUI), enhancing entertainment, usability and simplicity for operators and passengers, alike.

With more than 1,700 installations on over 50 aircraft models, Venue is not only the most fielded system of its kind but continues its technological evolution with 4K-enabled resolutions, comprehensive cabin controls and a redesigned user interface, providing a simplified, consistent user experience across its advanced touchscreens, seat controls and mobile application.

"The enhanced user interface and smart architecture not only advance Venue's market-leading capabilities and dependability, but also establish a firm foundation on which customers can seamlessly build onto their system as future technology upgrades become available," said Nathan Voight, vice president and general manager, Business and Regional Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "Collins' network of trusted dealer partners has been instrumental in the integration and deployment of our upgraded Venue system, evolving the inflight experience to what passengers expect in ground applications."

The Venue smart monitor can integrate directly into a whole cabin Venue system

or function as a standalone inflight entertainment (IFE) solution, allowing customers to experience their favorite movies, shows, personal content or Collins' HD Airshow

in ultra-high definition.

Available in five sizes, the versatile smart monitor provides flexible integration options and streamlined software upgrades for everything from VVIP aircraft to very light jets. The new system is compact, consolidating underfloor hardware directly into the monitor's robust internal processor that not only reduces carry weight but also conserves power consumption.

The elegantly upgraded GUI features a modernized menu structure and consistent iconography across device interfaces, simplifying cabin controls with intuitive features that require fewer touchpoints to achieve desired results.

Demonstrations of the enhanced Venue system with smart monitor and upgraded GUI are available at Collins Aerospace booth #2041 during the 2024 NBAA-BACE show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

