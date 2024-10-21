Russians Damage Power Line At Zaporizhzhia NPP Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of the two power lines supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power (NPP) has been damaged again due to Russian shelling.

That is according to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, on October 21, at 12:18, one of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine's unified power system was disconnected as a result of the systematic enemy shelling,” the statement says.

It is noted that ZNPP is currently connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one power line. If this line is also damaged, another complete blackout will occur at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which poses a threat to radiation safety.

As reported, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called the power disruptions at the ZNPP a serious safety challenge.