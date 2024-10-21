Mattamy Group Corporation Announces First Quarter 2025 Key Operating Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Group Corporation ("Mattamy"), the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, today announced key operating results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2024 and posted LTM results for the first quarter on Intralinks.

First Quarter 2025 Key Operating Highlights



Revenue decreased 23.1% to $0.99B from $1.28B in the prior year quarter

Homes closed decreased 21.4% to 1,298 from 1,652 in the prior year quarter

orders decreased 15.2% to 1,459 homes from 1,721 homes in the prior year quarter Sales order backlog decreased 8.1% to 5,661 units from 6,157 units in the prior year quarter

LTM August 31, 2024 Key Operating Highlights



Revenue increased 10.8% to $6.14B from $5.54B in the prior year

Homes closed increased 6.7% to 8,142 from 7,634 in the prior year Net sales orders increased 7.1% to 7,647 homes from 7,142 homes in the prior year

For Access to Conference Call and Financial Reports:



Mattamy will host its conference call, for qualified investors, to discuss its first-quarter financial results live on October 23, 2024, from 10:00 am EDT to 11:00 am EDT. Full financial results are available on Intralinks. An audio replay of the call will be available within 24 hours after the call on Intralinks.

Access to Mattamy's Intralinks site is accessible to beneficial owners of notes, prospective investors and others upon certification to establish its identity as such to the reasonable satisfaction of Mattamy. To obtain information on how to access the site, or if you experience any difficulty, please contact [email protected]



About Mattamy Homes



Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with an over 40-year history of operations across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit



for more information.

