Meghan Markle Has Chosen Dignity, Forgiveness But Still Has 'Potential Weapon In Her Back Pocket'

Since departing as senior royal members, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have revealed the challenges they faced in the British palace. After Harry's explosive tell-all memoir, Spare, the royal couple has been systematically punished for the daring step.

Time again, several royal experts have questioned whether Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will follow the same suit and pen her own autobiography. She possesses a“potential weapon” that can be unleashed the moment she decides to seek revenge on the royal family.

Back in 2022, the Duchess of Sussex hinted about another tell-all. While many believe it is a possibility, however, a royal expert told OK! that Meghan has moved on but still has the option "in her back pocket".

"It's more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the Royal Family since," Jennie Bond, ex-BBC royal correspondent, said.

"Obviously the journal she mentioned will remain a potential weapon in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of revenge. But she has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series," The Mirror quoted ex-BBC royal correspondent as saying,

"I think she is looking forwards, not backwards and is moving on with her life. So I don't think we should be raising false alarms about any potential memoir," he added.

Since her controversial interview with Oprah, Meghan hadn't really revealed any new sordid details about the royal family.

Offering a sharp analysis of Meghan's "revealing" comments on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Roya Nikkhah, the Sunday Times Royal Editor, said her remarks

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.

The Sunday Times Royal Editor highlighted Meghan's hints at future revelations: "And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, 'When we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I'd left there' - I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back."

"She's mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir."

The Duchess of Sussex recently opened up about being "one of the most bullied people in the world" during a visit to a group of teenagers, according to a charity boss.

During her speech, she discussed her experiences on social media and revealed the most severe online abuse that occurred during her pregnancies. She said, "I keep my distance from it right now for my wellbeing but the bulk of the bullying and abuse I was experiencing in social media and online was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili, and with a newborn, with each of them."

The Duchess of Sussex expressed the difficulty in understanding such hatefulness. "You just think about that and to wrap your head about why people would be so hateful. It's not catty it's cruel. Why you would do that when you're pregnant or as a mom it's such a tender and sacred time," Markle said.