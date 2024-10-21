Riyadh Season First Week Records 2 Million Visitors

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

One week since its debut, Riyadh Season 2024 has attracted an astounding two million visits. Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen AlAlshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority's (GEA) board of directors, announced this outstanding accomplishment. The large attendance demonstrates how excited the public is for this yearly spectacle of entertainment.

Boulevard World, Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, The Venue, and Al-Suwaidi Park are the season's five primary locations. To handle the increase in visitors, Boulevard World has expanded by a substantial 30% and added new events and attractions. In addition to more than 890 stores, 300 eateries and cafés, and five additional parts that represent Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel, the area now has 22 different international regions.

In a landmark event, Kingdom Arena hosted a historic boxing match in which Artur Beterbiev was crowned the undisputed champion in the light heavyweight division after defeating Dmitry Bivol by majority decision. This intense bout showcased fierce competition in the boxing world and marked a milestone in the sport.

The Venue area launched its season with the prestigious Six Kings Slam Championship, touted as the world's most expensive tennis tournament. This event attracted six of the top-ranked tennis stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune.

Additionally, Al-Suwaidi Park is currently hosting a vibrant array of Indian cultural events, which will continue until Tuesday. These festivities feature popular shows, traditional cuisine, and artistic concerts, drawing large crowds from the Indian community, residents, and culture enthusiasts.

Boulevard City is captivating visitors with innovative entertainment experiences, including the PUBG Mobile game and the Conan experience, alongside a variety of dining options and a picturesque atmosphere surrounding its dancing fountain.

With its impressive lineup of events and attractions, Riyadh Season 2024 is poised to solidify its status as a global entertainment destination, seamlessly blending diverse entertainment elements in the heart of the Kingdom.__SPA

