Campbell Police Department Expands DFR Program To Single Person Operations, Flying Day And Night At Higher Altitudes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Teams with Dedrone by Axon, DroneSense and MatrixSpace to remove the human visual observer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its pioneering Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, Campbell Department

(CPD) is the first in California, using optical and radar sensors, to incorporate radar in a Part 91.113(b) waiver request to conduct single-person operations, which requires only one operator for flight operations. Adding radar also allows Campbell PD to operate without human visual observers at night.

Campbell Police Department

MatrixSpace Radar

Continue Reading

This initiative enables the safe and swift deployment of drones to both emergency and non-emergency incidents, providing first responders with advanced, critical information, enhancing their ability to respond effectively for a higher level of public safety. The solution also supports mixed fleet capabilities for a range of drones.

CPD is a suburban police department outside San Jose, California, serving a population of 40,000, which increases to 100,000 during the workday. Since 2022 it has operated a DFR program with a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver, utilizing a human visual observer.

The expanded program was achieved in partnership with Axon

Air Remote, powered by DroneSense , Dedrone by Axon

and MatrixSpace .

This collaboration provides remote drone operators with a single information window for airspace detection and drone operations instead of multiple windows.

Quote from Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg

"MatrixSpace has helped revolutionize how we approach situational awareness by providing next-level fused radar capabilities. With this FAA waiver, our department can now deploy drones more efficiently, ensuring that we continue leading the way in utilizing technology to protect our community."

Quote from Chief Charles L. Werner (Ret.) and director of DRONERESPONDERS

"This DFR BVLOS waiver, without a visual observer, is the first of its kind and is a great step forward by expanding the FAA's acceptance of more technology to enable public safety agencies to implement DFR programs and eliminating the human VO requirement. This also demonstrates the FAA's willingness to support public safety by continually expanding technology to further enhance DFR programs.

Congratulations

to Campbell Police Department for their innovation and leadership."

Quote from Lori DeMatteis, Chief Revenue Officer, MatrixSpace

"Combining the collective solutions of these partners has enabled us to build a more effective DFR operation for Campbell PD and one we can continue to improve upon as technologies progress. We look forward to sharing best practices and continuing to support local communities with cost-effective, state-of-the-art sensors."

The solution includes:

Dedrone

by Axon's DedroneBeyond optical system to track general aviation, incorporating live ADS-B and MatrixSpace Radar data, for safe, situational awareness of airspace.

MatrixSpace Radar low SWaP-C (size, weight, power, and cost) radar sensor that feeds data directly into the DedroneBeyond and Axon Air (powered by DroneSense) solutions.

Axon Air Remote, powered by DroneSense, a customizable DFR solution that allows agencies to deploy drones swiftly from remote locations in response to emergency calls while accessing video feeds from various assets to enhance situational awareness, mitigate risks and achieve live-saving outcomes.



Designed and developed in the USA, MatrixSpace Radar offers robust situational awareness of both airborne and ground-based objects, including in difficult lighting and weather conditions. This facilitates highly accurate drone detection and Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) capabilities, enabling Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight operations for first responders and the commercial industry, which provides greater general aviation safety.



Meet us at:

IACP 2024 – Booth #265 – October 19-22, Boston, MA

DFR"2 - UAS Norway

IDES Interpol Drone Expert Summit – October 30-31, Florence, Texas



About Dedrone by Axon

Dedrone is the global leader in smart airspace security. Hundreds of commercial, government and military customers around the world rely on Dedrone's comprehensive, command and control (C2) solution to protect against the persistent and escalating threat from drones while enabling "good" drones to fly. Dedrone is the only solution that provides continuous, autonomous interrogation and verification of drones that enables both multi-sensor and multi-mitigation options onto a single "pane-of-glass." .

About DroneSense

DroneSense is a pioneering software development company dedicated to revolutionizing public safety through the power of drone technology. Serving top public safety, government, and critical infrastructure organizations, DroneSense's support spans a wide range of missions, including SAR, SWAT, fire operations, and large crowd overwatch.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar, addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified and data collected at the edge in real-time. We have built the smallest, expendable radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 5D (the size, location, range and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. Today we are already working with several branches across the Department of Defense.



Contact:

[email protected]

P: +1 650 996 0778

Follow us:

LinkedIn

@MatrixSpaceAI

Twitter @MatrixSpaceAI

SOURCE MatrixSpace

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED