The Future Of Showering Is Here: Brondell Redefines Sustainable Showers With Its All-New Nebia Yuba Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With up to 40% more water savings and 75% more force,Yuba is taking high-performance, water-saving showers mainstream.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Brondell, an innovator and leader

of sustainable kitchen and bathroom products in North America, releases its all-new Nebia Yuba Showerhead collection . Featuring patented Nebia spray technology, Yuba is set to bring high-performance, water-saving showers to the masses at an affordable price point.

Introducing Nebia Yuba 5-Setting Showerheads

Nebia Yuba 5-Setting Handshower with HaloNetic Double Docking System in Brushed Nickel

Continue Reading

No one should have to choose between a good shower and water savings-and now they don't have to. Defined by sophisticated, modern designs and exceptional performance, Yuba stands apart from other sustainable, "low-flow" showerheads on the market, delivering the pressure and coverage consumers want while reducing water usage and utility expenses.

Yuba provides up to 40% more water savings than standard 2.5 gpm showerheads, and up to 75% more force when measured against EPA WaterSense performance specifications.



"To date, our Nebia nozzle technology has saved more than 1 billion gallons of water, Earth's most precious resource," says Brondell President, Steve Scheer. "Our new Yuba collection will help save even more-while providing satisfying pressure, more force, and beautiful designs at prices anyone can afford."

Water savings and high performance coexist.

Yuba's patented Nebia spray technology atomizes water into millions of droplets for optimal warmth, pressure, and rinsing. Available as a standard showerhead , handshower , and a premium double-docking

version

with adjustable height , Yuba delivers expansive, immersive sprays with a sustainable, 1.5 gpm flow rate with 75% more force when measured against EPA WaterSense performance specifications.

Easily select between five unique settings with the rotating face dial:



Hard Spray: offers the perfect balance of coverage and force

Power Spray:

the highest pressure setting, delivered with less water

Focused Spray: provides deep, concentrated flows for tension relief

Angel Hair Spray:

a soft, soothing showering experience Pause Mode: temporarily reduces flow while lathering and shaving, providing additional water savings

Make a splash with Yuba's top features.

Beautiful shower designs that are sustainable and high-performing should be available to everyone and that's the inspiration behind Yuba's engineering. Yuba provides advanced features and a crisp, refined look at an affordable price point.



elevate the aesthetic of any bathroom with three beautiful finish options:

Chrome, Brushed Nickel, and Matte Black

handshower models are built for maximum reach and versatility with a flexible, 60-inch, stainless steel hose and SureGrip tab for quick angle adjustments broad, 5.3-inch diameter face creates an invigorating, enveloping shower experience while conserving resources

Premium Yuba Handshower with HaloNetic Docking provides adjustable shower height .

The ideal shower height isn't universal, and Brondell's premium Yuba Handshower is

designed to adjust to your needs. Developed to meet the preferences of multiple users, its HaloNetic Double Docking System offers two mounting options for hands-free convenience and easy height adjustment. Enjoy an overhead spray with traditional cradle docking, or bring it down to a lower level with the secure, magnetic dock. Plus, the Yuba premium handshower's flexible, 60-inch hose and integrated Pause button make it easier than ever to wash pets, children, and surrounding areas in the tub or shower.

Additional highlights for the premium handshower include:



integrated Pause Mode button reduces water flow in every spray setting for more water savings available in Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, and additional Matte Gold finish option

Showerheads that make a difference.

Forty percent of the world's population is affected by water scarcity, according to the World Health Organization. So far, Brondell's Nebia nozzle technology has saved more than 1 billion gallons of water-equal to 1,515 Olympic-sized swimming pools-and more than

31 thousand tons of C02, based on unit sales and national flow rate averages.

Mass adoption of water-saving showers would reduce the impact on freshwater sources, local infrastructure, and more. Easy to order online-and even easier to install-Yuba makes it simple for renters and homeowners to experience all of the benefits of a high-performing, conservation-minded showerhead for themselves and the planet.

Yuba is available for purchase online today starting at

$39.99 at Amazon and Brondell .

About Brondell:

With over 21 years in the industry, B rondell is the leader in developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, commercial spaces , and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, third-party certifications, and the leverage of smart technology for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. In addition, Brondell is the first company to bring a bidet toilet seat to market that's designed for commercial spaces , like spas, hotels, and more. Whether it's for business or personal use, each product in Brondell's ecosystem of solutions is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day-like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing-are better for both people and the planet.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban and Tim Cook backed company with a retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including The Home Depot, Lowe's,

Costco, and Walmart. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category, and building an investment in innovative, water-saving technology.

Media Contact:

Geoff Dunlop

[email protected]



SOURCE Brondell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED