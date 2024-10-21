Order Domino's® Pizza And Raise 'Dough' For St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Customers can add a donation or round up their total to support the St. Jude Thanks and Giving®

campaign

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the upcoming season of giving,

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) , the largest pizza company in the world, through its franchise and corporate-owned stores across the U.S., is asking customers to think of the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® on pizza night. Starting today through Jan. 5, 2025, customers can donate with their order and help St. Jude in their mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Domino's customers can add a donation to St. Jude while ordering their favorite pizza over the phone, in stores or online.

"Through its Thanks and Giving campaign, St. Jude is empowering Domino's franchise and corporate store teams and their customers to live charitably every day," said Jenny Fouracre, Domino's spokesperson. "It's a privilege to fundraise for St. Jude and its lifesaving mission, and we're grateful customers are just as inspired to donate."



Since 2004, Domino's has raised more than $125 million for St. Jude, primarily through 21 years of Thanks and Giving. Earlier this year, Domino's made the historic announcement to expand its fundraising commitment to St. Jude from 2030 through 2034, marking 30 years of partnership. Thanks to the long-standing tradition of the campaign and the generosity of customers, Domino's strives to reach $300 million raised for St. Jude in that time.

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

