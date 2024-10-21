Tint World® Maintains Top Automotive Franchise Ranking With 885 Frandata FUND Score

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Independent ratings verify Tint World value and creditworthiness, confirming the National Automotive Styling CentersTM' position as the trusted leader among automotive franchise opportunities

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row,

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is the #1 automotive opportunity for franchisees, based on an in-depth independent evaluation of the company's performance and reliability by franchise intelligence firm FRANdata.

Tint World once again attained a remarkable 885 in its most recent FRANdata FUND score, reflecting its position as proven investment opportunity for potential franchisees.

Tint World ranks as #1 automotive franchise ranking for second year in a row after attaining an 885 FRANdata FUND score.

"This score is solid proof of our financial stability and our commitment to growth, strong performance, and operational success across all franchisees," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "FRANdata's extensive research shows that Tint World continues to be a strong and trusted investment opportunity for anyone seeking a dependable brand during uncertain economic conditions. Our evolving, forward-thinking strategies ensure franchisees have a strong, sustainable business model as their foundation."

FRANdata FUND scores evaluate 12 credit risk categories, such as franchise business success rates, franchise unit profitability, and franchisee support. Top-scoring brands such as Tint World excel in every metric, making it easy for lenders to do business with them.

FRANdata FUND scores are widely regarded as the best predictor of the future performance of a franchise system. Tint World's high score is a result of the company's continuing strong growth, driven by strategic partnerships with leading global brands that enhance the company's ability to deliver innovative services and support franchisees.

"We're proud Tint World still has the top score of any automotive franchise opportunity," Bonfiglio said. "Our whole team, from franchisees to corporate leadership, is committed to sustained success. This score demonstrates the trust we've earned from investors, partners and customers, allowing us to consistently operate at the highest level."

FRANdata is an industry-leading research and consulting firm offering market intelligence that enables clients to grow their business in franchising. The FUND scoring system is embraced by banks of all sizes that collectively represent over $5 trillion in assets.

FUND Reports quantify for a lender how a franchise system's performance and characteristics affect the likelihood of a loan default. FRANdata produces hundreds of FUND Scores annually for lenders that represent the majority of SBA franchise financing and supports commercial lending to franchising as well.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is a leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services, operating locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.



