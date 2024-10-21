Nicholas Wealth Announces $100,000,000 In AUM For $FIAX ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Wealth, a leading provider of actively managed income ETFs, just announced that the Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative (FIAX) now has $100,000,000 in assets under management. "We are humbled to see the incredible growth in AUM for our FIAX ETF. The success of this fund is a testament to the investors and advisors throughout the United States and globally who have believed in us. On behalf of the entire XFUNDS / Nicholas Wealth team, thank you! We are excited for the future of FIAX." - David Nicholas, Portfolio Manager of FIAX Distribution as of 9/18/2024

ETF Ticker Distribution

per Share Distribution

Rate 30-Day SEC

Yield Ex-Date Record Date Payment

Date FIAX $0.1321 8.03%3 3.19%2 9/16/2024 9/17/2024 9/18/2024



Inception date: 11/30/2022

Click here to view standardized performance for FIAX .

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (855) 563-6900.

1 Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a gross expense ratio of 0.95%.

2 The 30-Day SEC Yield for FIAX is 3.19%. The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income , earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended September 30, 2024, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF's share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

3 The Distribution Rate is the annual rate an investor would receive if the most recent distribution, which includes option income , remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF's Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF's most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return.

Distributions may also include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease an ETF's NAV and trading price over time. Please see the 19a-1 notice for more information on return of investor capital. The distribution may contain a return of capital, but an estimate cannot be provided at this time.

As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These Distribution Rates may be caused by unusually favorable market conditions and may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future.

Investors in the Fund will not have rights to receive dividends or other distributions with respect to the underlying reference asset.

Must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus .

Distributions are not guaranteed. The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield are not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant.

Risk Information

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING ETF.

Due to the Funds' investment strategies, the Funds' investment exposures are concentrated in the same industries that are assigned to the underlying stock or ETF. As with any investment, there is a risk you could lose all or part of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Funds' net asset value (“NAV”) per share, trading prices, yields, total returns, and/or ability to meet their objective.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the Fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Derivatives Risk . Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Counterparty Risk . The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in option contracts which exposes the Fund to the risk that the counterparty will not fulfill its obligation to the Fund.

Equity Market Risk . By virtue of the Fund's investments in option contracts equity ETFs and equity indices, the Fund is exposed to common stocks indirectly which subjects the Fund to equity market risk.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk . The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses.

Non-Diversification Risk . Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Hedging Transactions Risk . Hedging transactions involve risks different than those of underlying investments. In particular, the variable degree of correlation between price movements of hedging transactions and price movements in the position being hedged means that losses on the hedge may be greater than gains in the value of the Fund's positions, opportunities for gain may be limited or that there may be losses on both parts of a transaction.

Illiquid Investments Risk . The Fund may, at times, hold illiquid investments, by virtue of the absence of a readily available market for certain of its investments, or because of legal or contractual restrictions on sales.

Interest Rate Risk . The value of the Fund's investments in fixed income Treasury securities will fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

New Fund Risk . The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Yield to Maturity : Yield to maturity (YTM) is the total return anticipated on a bond if the bond is held until it matures.

Dividend Yield : The dividend yield is a financial ratio that shows how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its stock price.

Average Duration : A measure of a fund's interest-rate sensitivity-the longer a fund's duration, the more sensitive the fund is to shifts in interest rates. Duration is determined by a formula that includes coupon rates and bond maturities. Small coupons tend to increase duration, while shorter maturities and higher coupons shorten duration.

