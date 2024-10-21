EPC Group Celebrates Milestones Of Over 5,200 Sharepoint Implementations And 1,500 Microsoft Power BI Projects

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Group, the, proudly announces the successful completion of overandworldwide. These significant milestones underscore the company's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative Microsoft solutions and exceptional service to organizations across various industries.

EPC Group's founder, Errin O'Connor, has been a driving force behind the firm's success. As the author of four Microsoft Press best-sellers on SharePoint, Power BI, and Microsoft 365 , including the official Microsoft Press book "Power BI Dashboards – Step by Step," O'Connor's influence on the BI landscape is well-known. His Power BI book, an Amazon best-seller, is often cited as a go-to resource for Power BI enthusiasts and professionals alike, reinforcing the statement that "EPC Group literally wrote the book on Microsoft Power BI." Errin is also working on a new publication on Artificial Intelligence (AI) best practices and implementation services. In addition, O'Connor is launching a new 40+ hour YouTube AI Series , sharing his extensive knowledge on AI technologies, best practices, and implementation strategies.

O'Connor humorously reflects , "Intranets, content management systems, collaboration, extranets, custom on-prem SharePoint to SharePoint Online, upgrades from every single version of SharePoint, the dreaded 'double or triple hop migrations' as they're called-we've been there. From SharePoint Designer, WSS, custom web parts, AvePoint, Nintex, custom K2 configurations, handling hundreds and hundreds of terabytes-we've tackled SharePoint projects at large corporations, small businesses, the FBI's SharePoint migration, the NSA, NIH, the Continental Airlines and United Airlines merger, to a small dental practice down the road. We've seen and done it all.

"One of the most surreal experiences was working on a SharePoint project many years ago at the National Archives. After countless hours debating metadata strategies with one of the head archivists, I was given a private tour of the Preservation Vaults. Seeing the Emancipation Proclamation and the first draft of the Constitution felt like a moment frozen in time. Besides the birth of my sons, it's one of the most memorable experiences of my life.

"On a lighter note, while working on implementing SharePoint at the seven main NASA centers, I got to suit up in attire that prevents contamination and saw one of the rovers from the Mars Rover program up close. It's amazing how IT and these systems and getting to work with so many clients over the years on just a human level, allowed me to see some of the coolest things in person that I can tell my kids about."

EPC Group's journey with SharePoint began in 2000 when its founder, Errin O'Connor, was part of the SharePoint Beta Team during Microsoft's Project Tahoe . This early involvement provided EPC Group with unique insights that have shaped their SharePoint solutions over the past two decades.

Further setting EPC Group apart , the company was also involved in the initial development stages of Power BI. In 2010, EPC Group participated as part of the Microsoft Power BI Beta team. Power BI, originally known under the code name "Project Crescent," was envisioned as a replacement for Microsoft's SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and was incorporated into SQL Server Codename Denali in July 2011. This early engagement allowed EPC Group to develop deep expertise in Power BI, benefiting clients with advanced business intelligence solutions.

Leading in AI Consulting: A Focus on Microsoft 365 Copilot and Beyond

As North America's leading AI consulting firm, EPC Group is at the helm of AI innovation, offering services that span 14 of the top Artificial Intelligence solutions , including Microsoft 365 Copilot , Gemini , OpenAI , and many others. These AI-driven tools are transforming the way businesses operate, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, make data-driven decisions, and enhance enterprise efficiency. EPC Group's consulting services focus on integrating AI into businesses' existing infrastructures, ensuring they can leverage the full potential of AI technologies to drive growth and innovation.

Errin O'Connor remarked, "Our involvement with multiple AI solutions allows us to provide tailored strategies that meet the unique needs of each client. By integrating technologies like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Gemini, and OpenAI, we're helping organizations harness the power of AI to transform their operations and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape."

John Cassidy, EPC Group's Chief Revenue Officer, added , "As we enter the new age of artificial intelligence, the role of a Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) has become critical for businesses aiming to leverage AI effectively. Our VCAIO services provide strategic AI leadership, helping organizations navigate the complexities of AI integration and ensuring that their AI initiatives align with their overall business objectives. Given the limited talent pool capable of fulfilling this role, EPC Group's VCAIOs are among the most skilled in North America, ready to guide businesses through their AI journey and ensure their Microsoft 365 Copilot initiatives are executed flawlessly."

EPC Group's Commitment to AI and VCAIO Services

Building on their legacy of innovation, EPC Group integrates advanced AI technologies into their SharePoint and Power BI efforts, enhancing collaboration, efficiency, and data analytics for their clients. By offering Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) services, EPC Group provides businesses with strategic AI leadership without the overhead of a full-time executive. Their VCAIOs specialize in AI, focusing on how AI can be integrated into every aspect of the business to drive growth, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

Pioneering M&A Cloud Consolidation – "Tenant to Tenant Migrations"

EPC Group continues to dominate the AI space and pioneer M&A Cloud Consolidation through its proprietary tools and methodologies. The company specializes in consolidating on-premise, hybrid, and cloud systems-including G-Suite, Dropbox, on-premise file shares, disparate systems uncovered during M&A efforts that were previously unknown , and legacy infrastructures-into unified, secure Microsoft 365 tenants. With a focus on proper governance, encryption, and on-time delivery, EPC Group ensures seamless migrations that meet both regulatory and shareholder expectations. EPC Group has recently completed a 34-company acquisition and full migration into one centralized new company's Microsoft 365 tenant.

"EPC Group's industry-leading approach allows acquiring companies to centralize IT operations by securely migrating systems from various source environments into a new and compliant Microsoft 365 tenant," said Errin O'Connor. "Our focus on proper governance, encryption, and on-time delivery ensures that businesses can innovate confidently while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

Key Milestones and Recent Achievements:



Over 5,200 SharePoint Implementations: Demonstrating extensive experience and a proven track record in delivering SharePoint solutions.

Over 1,500 Microsoft Power BI Projects: Showcasing deep expertise in business intelligence and data analytics.

Authored Four Microsoft Press Best-Sellers: Including the official Microsoft Press book "Power BI Dashboards – Step by Step."

Launching a 40+ Hour YouTube AI Best Practices & Implementation Series: Sharing extensive knowledge on AI technologies, best practices, and implementation strategies.

Early Contributor to Microsoft Technologies: Part of the original SharePoint Beta Team (Project Tahoe) and the Power BI Beta team (Project Crescent).

Leading in AI Consulting: Offering services across 14 top AI solutions, including Microsoft 365 Copilot , Gemini, OpenAI, and more.

Providing VCAIO Services: Offering Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer services to guide businesses through their AI journey.

Pioneers in M&A Cloud Consolidation: Leading the industry with AI-driven tenant migrations and secure cloud consolidation.

Second Oldest Microsoft Gold Partner in North America: Reflecting a longstanding partnership and deep expertise in Microsoft technologies. G2 Leader Recognition: Named a Leader in G2's "Grid for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Providers – Fall 2024 ," as one of the top Power BI consulting firms in North America.

About EPC Group

Founded in 1997 , EPC Group is North America's premier AI and business intelligence consulting firm with over 27 years of experience . As the second oldest Microsoft Gold Partner in North America, the company specializes in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Azure, Power BI, data warehouse, Fabric, advanced AI solutions, VCAIO services, and M&A cloud consolidation. EPC Group has completed thousands of SharePoint and Power BI engagements for a diverse range of clients-from small and mid-sized organizations to large-scale enterprise rollouts.

EPC Group's team of experts is dedicated to empowering organizations through technology, enhancing productivity, and driving business growth. Their involvement with Microsoft 365 Copilot , Gemini, OpenAI, and other AI technologies positions EPC Group at the forefront of digital transformation. The firm's Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer services provide strategic AI leadership, helping businesses navigate the complexities of AI integration and ensuring their AI initiatives align with their overall objectives.

For more information about EPC Group's , visit or Contact Us at [email protected] .

SOURCE EPC Group

