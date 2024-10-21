LG Directs Immediate Financial Assistance For Victims Of Ganderbal Attack

He has also asked the APCO Infratech company to release the compensation without any delay. The officials of APCO Infratech briefed the Lieutenant Governor on assistance being provided to the kin / family members.

Under SRE, Rs.6 Lakh to be given to the next of kin of each slain civilian and Rs.15 Lakh as an immediate measure to be provided by APCO Infratech.

An ex-gratia of Rs.2 Lakh to be provided to all the injured.

Additionally, APCO Infratech will also provide financial assistance to the families of civilians on roll under Corporate Personal Accident Policy and 5 years of their gross CTC as compensation from insurance. All PRW labour and third-party employees are covered under workman compensation policy and accordingly financial assistance to be provided. Lieutenant Governor said, the Government and APCO Infratech company will ensure every possible financial assistance to the next of kin and other necessary support as required.

“Though it is an irreparable loss and cannot be compensated monetarily, we are taking concrete measures for the families of the martyr civilians so that they live a life of dignity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

