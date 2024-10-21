LG Directs Immediate Financial Assistance For Victims Of Ganderbal Attack
Date
10/21/2024 3:13:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today directed Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary (Home Department, J&K) to immediately provide financial assistance to the families of civilian victims of Gagangir terrorist attack.
He has also asked the APCO Infratech company to release the compensation without any delay. The officials of APCO Infratech briefed the Lieutenant Governor on assistance being provided to the kin / family members.
ADVERTISEMENT
Under SRE, Rs.6 Lakh to be given to the next of kin of each slain civilian and Rs.15 Lakh as an immediate measure to be provided by APCO Infratech.
ADVERTISEMENT
An ex-gratia of Rs.2 Lakh to be provided to all the injured.
Additionally, APCO Infratech will also provide financial assistance to the families of civilians on roll under Corporate Personal Accident Policy and 5 years of their gross CTC as compensation from insurance. All PRW labour and third-party employees are covered under workman compensation policy and accordingly financial assistance to be provided. Lieutenant Governor said, the Government and APCO Infratech company will ensure every possible financial assistance to the next of kin and other necessary support as required.
“Though it is an irreparable loss and cannot be compensated monetarily, we are taking concrete measures for the families of the martyr civilians so that they live a life of dignity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
Read Also
Ganderbal Attack: Amid Sobs And Tears, Budgam Doctor Laid To Rest In Native Village
'Extremely Painful': Mirwaiz On Ganderbal Attack
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21102024000215011059ID1108800871
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.