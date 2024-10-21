COP29 To Focus On 'Dual Transition' Topics, Says Harvard Business Review Turkiye Editor
Date
10/21/2024 3:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
"Dual transition" topics will be actively discussed at
COP29.
Serdar Turan, editor-in-chief of Harvard Business Review
Turkiye, stated this at a seminar on "Understanding and Analyzing
ESG Reports on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance"
held in Baku, Azernews reports.
"The concept of 'dual transition', which combines digitalization
and sustainable development, will be one of the main topics of the
COP29 conference of the Parties. These areas are interconnected
thanks to the use of IT and data, creating a 'Sweet Spot' where
digital technologies contribute to sustainable development," said
Serdar Turan.
According to him, conference participants will discuss how
digitalization can help reduce carbon emissions and increase
environmental efficiency.
"During the discussions, we will consider how IT and information
can act as a catalyst for improving environmental indicators and
achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement," Serdar Turan
emphasized.
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The
decision in this regard was made at the COP28 plenary session held
in Dubai on December 11 of last year. Baku, which has become the
center of the world in two weeks, will welcome about 70,000 to
80,000 foreign guests.
