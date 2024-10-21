PANERA CELEBRATES GUESTS WITH MYPANERA® WEEK FULL OF VALUE-DRIVEN DEALS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) During MyPanera Week, spend $10 or more in one visit and unlock a reward for a FREE Panera meal with your next order of $10 or more*

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera Bread kicks off MyPanera Week – a week-long celebration of its dedicated loyalty members, featuring deals on all things they love the most about Panera. MyPanera Week will feature offers all week long and has something for every Panera fan, whether you enjoy Unlimited Sips, soups, salads, sandwiches or bakery items in-cafe or delivered to your door. Taking place October 21st through October 27th, MyPanera Week will celebrate loyalty members with exclusive Panera perks and offers, including a FREE meal after qualifying purchases.

MyPanera Deals exclusively for MyPanera members include*:



Next One Is On Us Offer – Spend $10 or more in one visit this week and unlock a reward for a FREE meal with your next order of $10 or more

Earn Double Visit Credit towards future rewards on purchases of $10 or more

Free delivery for MyPanera members on orders of $25 or more

Get 50% off a soup with any delivery order

Deals on Unlimited Sips:



New subscribers get 3 months of free sips when they sign up for the Unlimited Sip Club by October 31st



Lapsed subscribers can rejoin for $5/month (plus tax) for 4 months or at an annual rate of $99 (plus tax)

Existing subscribers can upgrade to an annual subscription at just $99 (plus tax)

$30 off Catering orders of $150 or more through November 21st Receive a reward for a Free Half Entrée with $50 or more in eGift Card purchases through October 31st

In addition to deals throughout the week, on October 26th & 27th, MyPanera members can save 50% off a breakfast entrée of their choice.*

"MyPanera members are our biggest advocates, and we're excited to celebrate and give back to them with a fantastic lineup for MyPanera Week, featuring incredible deals and exclusive surprises," said Meenakshi Nagarajan, Chief Digital Officer at Panera Bread. "This weeklong celebration features the tailored rewards Panera offers, giving our members unparalleled access to savings and delicious options from our bakery-cafes."

It's not too late to get in on the MyPanera Week fun – anyone who joins MyPanera will have access to these deals upon signup. MyPanera members are rewarded all year long for enjoying their Panera favorites, from soups, salads, sandwiches, sweets and more – plus, members also enjoy perks including complimentary bakery-cafe items, a birthday reward, exclusive menu previews and tastings, access to exciting Panera content and more.

MyPanera Week is all about celebrating the brand's most dedicated fans. In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever led by guest preferences and feedback, and throughout the year the brand has refocused on innovating and enhancing core Panera items while giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value. Filled with new and enhanced offerings including bakery items, breakfast, soups, sandwiches and salads, Panera's New Era menu offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points.

To join MyPanera and enjoy all the perks of MyPanera Week and beyond, visit PaneraBread. *Terms and restrictions apply. For full details and offer terms for

MyPanera Week, visit

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of September 24, 2024 there were 2,176 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

