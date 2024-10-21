Intelligent Transportation System Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.8% - 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market is expanding due to increasing urbanization, railway investments, & efforts to cut CO2 emissions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global intelligent transportation system market size generated $48.36 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $98.02 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.Rise in traffic jams globally, increased in railways, and increased inclination of governments towards CO2 emission reduction from the transportation industry drive the growth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. However, factors such as the high cost of technology restrict the market growth. However, the growth of connected and autonomous driving car and the improvement of high-speed internet and communications technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 473 Pages) at:As economies expand their infrastructure and industrial sectors there is an increased demand for Intelligent transportation system. For instance, in 2018, the European Union put forward a strategy for cooperative, connected, and automated mobility (CCAM) focusing on automated and connected technology. The transportation of goods and people in the entire European Union is a common practice. The strategy will address the need for sector-specific cybersecurity and data governance measures.The sharing of data will allow drivers and governments to effectively manage the flow of traffic in the region and will establish collaboration between the Member EU States on the use of spectrum for 5G testing for connected automobiles and data sharing. The cooperative collaboration between countries in the European Union will enhance Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication, thus help to improve road safety and manage traffic efficiently further creating demand for intelligent transportation system market.Based on components, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for half of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growth in investment in CCTV and other communication equipment for security and surveillance around the globe.For Report Customization:Based on application, the other segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fourth of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the need for customized solutions for efficient, intelligent transportation systems.Based on end-user, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is projected to portray a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in government investment in the development of road networks across the globe is expected to foster market growth.By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for one-third of the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. The strong economic growth in the region resulted in increased demand for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to effectively manage the growing transportation sector.Key Highlights of the Report:1. The market analysis of intelligent transportation systems encompasses 14 countries, conducting regional and segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($million) over the projected period of 2023-2032.2. Integrating high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, the study adopts a research approach aimed at providing a comprehensive and balanced view of global markets. The goal is to assist stakeholders in making well-informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.3. The research involved a thorough review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This extensive review enhances understanding and insight into the market dynamics.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsLeading Market Players: -Siemens AGGarmin LtdDenso CorporationThales GroupCubic Transportation Systems, Inc.Kapsch TrafficCom AGTeledyne FLIR LLCNEC CorporationNavico GroupAlstom SAThe report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 