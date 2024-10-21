Netherlands Wind Farms Database 2024: Over 1000 Entries Representing 6,21 GW Onshore And 6,95 GW Offshore
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Product Is a Database of Wind Farms in Netherlands.
It includes 1001 Entries, represents 6,21 GW Onshore and 6,95 GW Offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore Market:
Under Construction: 1 Entry (0,18 GW) Operational: 769 Entries (6,04 GW)
Offshore Market:
Planned: 0 Entry (0 GW) Approved: 1 Entry (0,76 GW) Under Construction: 4 Entries (2,43 GW) Operational: 13 Entries (3,76 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
Country Zone/District City WGS84 Coordinates
Turbines
Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of Turbines Total Power
Players
Status Data
Status Commissioning Date
For more information about this report visit
