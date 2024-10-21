Food Authenticity Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Massive Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global food authenticity size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $10.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2021 to 2030. In 2017, the (PCR) polymerase chain reaction segment accounted for more than one-third share of the total food authenticity market.Increased economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally are the prime factors that boost the growth of the global food authenticity market in the near future.Request Sample Report:Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers or customers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main target testing of food frauds, namely sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful, and deliberate mis-description of food. In the recent times, food authenticity testing is not just a tool to identify gross substitution such as whisky, horsemeat, or olive oil, it is now quite possible to differentiate between Welsh or Scottish lamb, farmed or wild salmon, and pure or sweetened fruit juice. Food authenticity testing is not only used in identification of gross substitution in whisky, horsemeat, or olive oil but also is used to differentiate between Welsh or Scottish lamb, farmed or wild salmon, and pure or sweetened fruit juice.Increased economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally are the prime factors that boost the growth of the global food authenticity market in the near future. Various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies, growth in instances of food fraud, and rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA), owing to high competition among food producers drive the food authenticity market. However, high cost of food authenticity, availability of relatively cheap substitutes, and anti-dumping policies on food authenticity are expected to hamper the food authenticity industry growth.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% : /purchase-optionsBy target testing, the market is classified into meat speciation, country of origin & aging, adulteration test, and false labelling. The report emphasizes on different technologies used for food authenticity, which include polymerase chain reaction based, liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry, isotope method, immunoassay based/ELISA, and others. Depending on food tested, it is categorized into meat & meat products; dairy & dairy products; cereals, grains, and pulses; processed food; and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report focuses on the food authenticity market growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities of the global Food Authenticity market. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the food authenticity market of the major players profiled for in the food authenticity market analysis include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., General Mills Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Breakfast food MarketGlobal Immunity Boosting Food MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.