Kuwait Amir Receptions

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Sunday His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end) nwf

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.