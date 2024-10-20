Kuwait Amir Receptions

Date
10/20/2024 6:05:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sunday His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir received First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
