Ukraine, Italy Explore Potential Defense Cooperation Areas
Date
10/20/2024 5:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The team from the Ministry of Strategy and industry discussed with the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa and Military Attache Igor Torti the issue of cooperation in the field of defense industry.
This was reported by the Ministry of Strategic Industries , Ukrinform reports.
The parties discussed the current state of the Ukrainian defense industry, key sectors and prospects for development. The meeting also covered the issue of bilateral cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian defense companies in the fields of air defense, e-warfare, armored vehicles, and unmanned aerial systems.
Read also:
Zelensky: US, Germany, France and Italy
want unity on long-range weapons for Ukraine
The participants of the meeting analyzed the progress of existing projects and potential areas of cooperation, including joint projects and investments, as well as looked into financing opportunities to support the supply of Ukrainian defense products to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"We would be glad to deepen the cooperation of Ukrainian defense companies with Italian ones and to expand the directions of such cooperation. The Ukrainian defense industry is building up its capabilities, but we still need financial support from our partners and help in the supply of explosives. At the same time, we are ready to share our experience in the manufacture of defense products and their effectiveness on the battlefield. We stand for equal partnership and open dialogue between industrialists," Minister Herman Smetanin emphasized.
Read also: France
to deliver kamikaze drones to Ukraine in coming week
As reported, France, the UK, Italy, and Germany have reaffirmed further increase in investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.
MENAFN20102024000193011044ID1108799106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.