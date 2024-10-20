Ukraine, Italy Explore Potential Defense Cooperation Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The team from the of Strategy and discussed with the Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa and Military Attache Igor Torti the issue of cooperation in the field of defense industry.

This was reported by the Ministry of Strategic Industries , Ukrinform reports.

The parties discussed the current state of the Ukrainian defense industry, key sectors and prospects for development. The meeting also covered the issue of bilateral cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian defense companies in the fields of air defense, e-warfare, armored vehicles, and unmanned aerial systems.

The participants of the meeting analyzed the progress of existing projects and potential areas of cooperation, including joint projects and investments, as well as looked into financing opportunities to support the supply of Ukrainian defense products to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"We would be glad to deepen the cooperation of Ukrainian defense companies with Italian ones and to expand the directions of such cooperation. The Ukrainian defense industry is building up its capabilities, but we still need financial support from our partners and help in the supply of explosives. At the same time, we are ready to share our experience in the manufacture of defense products and their effectiveness on the battlefield. We stand for equal partnership and open dialogue between industrialists," Minister Herman Smetanin emphasized.

As reported, France, the UK, Italy, and Germany have reaffirmed further increase in investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.